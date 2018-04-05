We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 5, 2018.

The Moon remains in optimistic Sagittarius, but we may need to work hard not to lose our sense of optimism. That's because Mercury in energetic Aries open the day squaring off in a fight with serious Saturn in Capricorn. With these two together, thoughts and words may have more weight than they should, which means we'll have to call on the Sagittarius Moon to help us with keeping our sense of humor and the ability to see the bigger picture. Though with the Moon in Sagittarius squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, we may need some of Saturn's realism to keep us from getting carried away or buying into an illusion. Later in the morning, the Sagittarius Moon teams up with the Sun in Aries, which should lighten up the vibe significantly. With these two together, we should feel more confident about ourselves as well as getting what we want and how to get it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be looking for validation today but it may feel like you're saying all the wrong things. As long as you're speaking your truth from a place of love rather than from a place of fear, there isn't much for you to worry about. Believe in yourself. Also, what you don't know you can always learn.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to examine the ways in which you let outworn beliefs get in your way and limit you. If you consistently focus on the negative, then that is what is going to be reflected back to you. Know that your power to magnetize what you want is potent, especially now. Don't give up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to a group or association that you belong to, you may decide that you no longer identify with them in the way that you have in the past. That's OK, because everyone has to evolve at some point. In terms of a particular friendship, is this a person that you can truly trust?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be wondering if the hard work that you've been putting into a business partnership is going to pay off. While the relationship may bear fruit, recognize there are way more opportunities out there for you and professional relationships for you to build. Don't focus on scarcity.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be dealing with writer's block or feeling like you're stuck on one particular area of a project. Instead of beating yourself up about it or getting discouraged, it may be helpful to walk away from it for now and allow yourself some fun. Coming back with a fresh pair of eyes will work.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to challenge some of the perceptions and ideas that you may have about love and intimacy. If you think that what you want in a partner doesn't exist then you will continue to attract people that reflect that thought. Know you have a choice to rewrite the narrative of your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Communication may continue to be a tricky thing between you and a close loved one. Though when you find the courage to speak from the heart, you'd be surprised at how things can shift for the better. If single and dating, you're reminded not to lose hope for the future. Release the past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're in the planning phase of a project, it could be all to easy to think about the things that could go wrong right now. However, don't let your fears trip you up. Focus on what you can control and have faith that you will always receive the things that are meant for you. You are worthy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could manifest a financial opportunity, but the money may not be what you were hoping. Know that you don't have to take the first offer that comes to you nor should you sell your talent or your skills so short. You have the power to get what you want. Make sure you're asking for it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family-related matter or something from the past could be weighing on your shoulders, making you feel incompetent or incapable. It's important to remember that this is just a feeling and it will pass. In fact, today is a great time to release outworn and negative beliefs around your self-image.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your thoughts may be heavy today, as you find yourself worrying about something that you may have no control over. Don't try to soldier through it alone. Look to your friends or your community for support. There are more people that you realize that have your back. Let them in.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may seem like something you've been hoping for isn't coming together as planned. Perhaps it's something related to your finances. However, don't get stuck on that single option because as one door closes there are several more open and available to you. Keep believing in yourself.