We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 14, 2018.

After a fairly bumpy start to the day, the vibe improves significantly by this afternoon with the Moon (now in beauty-loving Libra) syncing up with charming Venus in Libra. With the Moon and Venus together, we should find ourselves in a feel good mood. Romantically speaking, this Moon-Venus combo should also throw some goodies our way. Though overall, relationships of all kinds will get a boost. By late tonight, the good vibes continue as the Libra Moon teams up with Mercury retrograde in Leo later tonight, which could help us to smooth things out between ourselves and a loved one if there was a misunderstanding in the past. All we need to do is speak from the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnerships are a bright spot for you today as you could meet someone romantically that sets your heart ablaze. Thinking about an ex? The two of you might have a shot at reconciliation but take your time and go slow to see where their head is at. Business relationships get a boost too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If it's been a while since you've organized your office or your living space, today's a good time for sprucing things up and letting go of old stuff. Meanwhile, when it comes to your professional life it's possible that you could get some extra cash coming your way. Overall, take care of yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance sparkle for you today whether you're single or attached. But much of your good fortune will depend on where your head is at. If you're thinking too much about the past and afraid to move towards the future, things might not turn out so rosy. Let bygones be bygones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are usually a source of comfort for you but today, you could be on the receiving end of some much needed spoiling and pampering. But you may need to speak up and ask for what you need. Don't worry, there's a good chance you'll get it, so make yourself heard.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got the ability to wow with your words today and if there's a conversation that you've been either wanting to have or dreading, you seem to know exactly what to say to get things moving in the right direction. Overall, if you need to share something with others do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could manifest a job offer or financial opportunity today based on your creative skills or work that you may have done in the past. Know that if there is an offer on the table you have the negotiation power. In terms of love and romance, you can get what you want when you speak up.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're at your most alluring today when you dare to wear your heart on your sleeve. Perfection is not needed when you're being you're genuine self. Meanwhile, your social life gets a boost as people find it hard to resist your charms. In terms of your career, networking can produce results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been feeling like you've missed your chance where a career opportunity is concerned, someone could help to pull some strings behind the scenes for you today that could help you get a second shot. It's OK to believe in the impossible today because you just might get your wish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You get by with some help from your friends today, especially if you're in need of advice or support. At the same time, giving back to others in need is also a good way to give back to yourself too, as your generosity will keep the good vibes going. Meanwhile, attending a social gathering could lift your spirits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your career gets a big boost today, thanks to the way that you've been impressing people left and right. Don't be surprised if you get offered an opportunity or two as a result. One of those opportunities could even have a nice wad of cash attached to it. Don't be afraid to flaunt your stuff.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for an escape today, which is a good thing as you could use a break. As such, look to engaging something that lifts your spirits and feeds your brain. You might even find yourself booking that trip that you've wanted to take. When it comes to a particular relationship, take a risk.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your finances could improve significantly today, especially if you've been waiting on a lump sum of money or if there's been a financial issue weighing on you and stressing you out. In terms of intimacy, you could connect with someone that makes you feel a way you haven't in a while.