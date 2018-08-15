We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 15, 2018.

The Moon remains in beauty- and partnership-oriented Libra, putting our focus on achieving harmony and balance in both areas. This may be a bit hard to do with the Libra Moon squaring off with power hungry Pluto at the top of the day, which could stir up old relationship issues or a need to be right at all costs when it comes to a challenge within a relationship.

Luckily, by the late afternoon the Libra Moon teams up with the Sun in Leo. This kind of cosmic combination can not only help us with smoothing out any relationship issues, it can also help us with achieving the balance that we crave.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might feel like you're in a pressure cooker today when it comes to your job or a professional relationship. Know that you have a choice as to whether you let this person get under your skin. If you're working hard, make sure you take some time today to play just as hard too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be ready to go all out today when it comes to executing a plan but you may be biting off more than you can chew for the time being. Instead of trying to force something to go your way, take a step back and focus on the smaller details for now. Give yourself some time to regroup.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a romantic interest, you may be ready to pull the plug on your connection, as it may feel like you're not getting the intimacy or depth you want right now. This problem could be solved by talking to them and speaking from your heart. On the flip side, there's more fish in the sea.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner, your family member, or someone you live with could be at odds today. While you usually go through great lengths to make others feel comfortable, this might be one of those times where you'll need to think about yourself and your needs first. Take care of you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to what you say or do for others today, try not to let guilt be the source of your motivation. Give to others because you want to, not because you feel obligated or have a need to be validated. In fact, this is a good day for doing something for yourself that affirms who you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A love interest could be demanding more from you than you feel comfortable giving at this time. Pay attention to those feelings and trust your intuition though, because you shouldn't have to bend over backwards to win anyone's love and attention. Fall back and focus on you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be feeling especially moody today, as some old stuff from your past could come bubbling up to the surface unexpectedly. Though there's no need for you to suffer in silence alone. Reach out to a trusted friend or two and let them support you as needed. Community is important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have something weighing heavy on your mind today. But obsessing over the issue isn't going to make the solution or the picture any clearer for you. You may need to detach from the situation or wanting a particular outcome. Trust that things are working in your favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Are you stuck trying to hold on to a wish or a dream that might not ever come true? Not to burst your bubble Sagittarius, but it's possible that what you want isn't meant to be and that's OK. It doesn't mean you're out of the race, it just means that you need to go in a different direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be looking for praise or attention from others today, especially when it comes to your career or accomplishments but doing so could end up putting you in a desperate or pushy place. Instead, reclaim your power by recognizing you're already the bee's knees.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be fearful or apprehensive about making a move today which could have your brain on a hamster wheel. Instead of rehashing the same thing over and over in your mind, try getting feedback from your partner or someone close to you. They may be able to see what you can't.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Someone could be asking more of you than necessary today. And before you go above and beyond for this person, you may need to stop for a moment and look to ways that you can go above and beyond for yourself instead. Feel free to give to others but save something for yourself, too.