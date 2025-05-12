Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, May 12

Brace yourself! You’re forced to respond rapidly and emotionally to unexpected changes this morning. The sun and moon are on opposite sides of the Earth and opposing zodiac signs, marking the full moon in stormy Scorpio. This tense, reactive, and unpredictable turning point brings major plot twists and shocking insights.

However, Mercury in sturdy Taurus clashes with powerhouse Pluto, reminding you to choose your words carefully. What you say (or don’t say) could reshape your relationships. To avoid regrets, take your time to process new information and walk away from heated situations before you lose control.

Aries (March 20-April 18) A sudden change in your financial circumstances may unearth hidden fears, or your self-confidence might be wavering. Reach out for support, Aries. Don’t weather the storm alone.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You’re ready for a new relationship dynamic, whether that means taking things to the next level, cooling things down, or resetting boundaries. Be honest about what you need and avoid making impulsive decisions.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Change is unavoidable today, Gemini. You can no longer ignore what isn’t working in your daily life. Make a radical adjustment to your routine and liberate yourself from a habit or responsibility that’s been draining you.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Something important might be shifting or slipping away, whether it’s a friendship dynamic or a dream. But every ending is a new beginning in disguise. Reconnect to new passions and hobbies. You never know who you’ll meet along the way.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Things are coming to a head in your home life. If you’ve felt pressured by familial expectations or burdened by your past, now’s the time to acknowledge your feelings. Let yourself cry if you need to, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Words cut deep today. If you aren’t biting your tongue in a heated disagreement, you may learn new information that proves your suspicions. Approach tense conversations with caution. Listen carefully before you respond.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Buried feelings may rise to the surface. Notice where you’re clinging to pain, whether that’s replaying harsh criticisms, dwelling on past failures, or grief. What steps can you take toward healing?

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Personal revelations are disrupting your relationships. You may discover that you’ve given too much, lost yourself, or are reliving patterns that resemble your old connections. Strive to be authentic and honest today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Your subconscious fears are louder than logic today. Take your time to rest and reflect in solitude. Avoid implementing changes to your life until your feelings are less murky.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) A friend’s confession is causing tension. Release your hefty expectations and take life for what it is today.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) A sudden turn of events could lead to either an accomplishment or feeling emotionally exposed. Even pros experience nerves when they step into the spotlight, Aquarius. Don’t beat yourself up.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Question your old perspective, Pisces. A moment of clarity could reveal where you got things wrong in the past, emphasizing the importance of curiosity over judgment.

