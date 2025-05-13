Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, May 13

After the emotional storms of yesterday’s full moon, clarity is on the rise. The energy brightens as the moon drifts into philosophical Sagittarius, encouraging faith and optimism. By the time you wake up, you’ll feel more uplifted, even if the road ahead feels uncertain.

When the moon links up with inspired Neptune, you’re on a quest for meaning. Bold visions take form and self-confidence skyrockets, making anything feel possible. Let your imagination run wild. Miracles happen — who says you won’t be next in line?

Aries (March 20-April 18) Follow your curiosity, whether it leads you to explore a new idea or plan a spontaneous adventure to an unlikely destination. You’ll gain deep satisfaction from stepping outside your comfort zone.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Today calls for introspection. You may still be feeling sensitive after yesterday’s full moon. But you’ll find it much easier to get vulnerable with people you trust or release your burdens through journaling or therapy.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Collaboration will make your dream possible, Gemini. Connect with people who share your goals, visions, and creative passion — bonus points if it’s your significant other or best friend.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Tasks and responsibilities may feel particularly boring today if they don’t serve a greater purpose. Set a new goal at the gym, meditate while you’re washing dishes, and start developing a new skill at work.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Express yourself freely, Leo, whether through art, style, romance, or storytelling. The lines between truth and fantasy may blur a little, but a little embellishment never hurt anyone.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Get in touch with your emotions today and cultivate inner peace by seeking meaning in simplicity. Make the most of comfortable alone time, or dip into nostalgic conversation with a relative.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Conversations may feel more heartfelt and meaningful today. If you aren’t getting your feelings off your chest and being affectionate to your partner, use this time to plan your next meet-up with siblings or friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Today, your focus is on money and freedom. You may feel confident enough to take a big step toward your dream life. What’s your next move?

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re getting your spark back. Prioritize little things that bring you joy. Talk to your favorite person on your lunch break, make plans you’ll look forward to, and wear clothes that make you feel good, even that means you’re overdressed.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Whether you’re visiting family or recalling childhood memories, you may feel more reflective, withdrawn, and emotional today. Carry your journal with you or have your favorite playlist on standby for when you’re ready to sit in silence.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) If you can’t share your wildest thoughts and dreams with your friends, you may be surrounded by the wrong crowd. Bond with your community over conversations about your shared aspirations or ideas about the evolving world.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Speak highly of yourself and lead with confidence. You may sway someone to take a chance on you, or reap professional benefits thanks to your excellent reputation.

