We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 16, 2018.

The Moon moves into seductive and secretive Scorpio early this morning, putting us in the mood for intimate encounters and intense experiences. However, we may need to guard against taking things too personally as Scorpio is a sign that can be incredibly sensitive. That said, Scorpio is still an intuitive and instinctive sign and we should find that our own instincts are heightened now; which could be helpful when it comes to making decisions and solving problems. Meanwhile, the day kicks off with the Scorpio Moon opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which could give us the craving for something fresh and unexpected. Later in the morning, the Scorpio Moon teams up with hardworking Saturn in Capricorn, providing us with the motivation and sticking power we need to pursue our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to watch your spending today as a sudden expense could come up that may call on your resources. Though overall, when it does come to your finances it's best if you think in the long-term instead of immediate gratification. In terms of intimacy, exciting doesn't have to be destructive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be eager to go in your own direction today but being open to the advice or assistance of others could help you more than it could hurt you. This especially applies when it comes to executing a plan or making the most of an opportunity. As they say, teamwork makes the dream work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Balance is the focus for you today when it comes to your personal and professional life. If you've been dealing with nervous tension or burning the candle at both ends, you're encouraged to take some time today to tend to your well-being. Financially, things are improving. Keep going forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If looking for love, now's the time to shake things up a bit and break away from your usual routine. Try something new, take up a hobby, or go on an adventure of some sort. If you want to be noticed, you'll have to step out of your shell for a bit. Also, if a friend is pressing your buttons, set a boundary.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like the demands of work and your home/personal life are pulling you in two directions today. Though before you get too overwhelmed, take a step back and figure out what's priority right now. Hint: it's your well-being. Take care of what you can handle today.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're bursting with ideas today which could be good for your productivity and your creativity as you're able to see things in a way that you haven't before. If you need to share something with an audience or the public, your out of the box thinking will get you far. Creatively, you are spot on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself thinking about your money today. You could have a breakthrough when it comes to figuring out how to make your cash work better for you or ways that you can better save money. On another note, if you've been thinking about moving or selling property, set the wheels in motion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A shaky relationship situation could have you ready to break away and move on. Though before you get too deep into your feelings and shut down, maybe it's best to take a moment and think things through objectively. Solving the problem may take a heart-to-heart conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to pace yourself today when it comes to the work on your plate. Though you can make it easier on yourself by creating a schedule that you can not only stick with, but one that also doesn't have you doing things at the last minute. On a different note, a financial gift could come through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be going back and forth with yourself today around how much you want to be a part of a group and how much you want to go off and do your own thing. While you're a force all on your own, don't underestimate the power of community right now. There's strength in numbers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling the itch to jump ship when it comes to your career today, though you're reminded to take a moment to think things through. It could be that you just need a change of pace or something that challenges you to think outside the box. Look for those opportunities.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're craving some action and adventure, which is a good thing because you could stand to shake things up a little. Meanwhile, you might find yourself feeling a bit opinionated today, but not everything that's on your mind may need to be shared with others. Also, a dream is beginning to come true.