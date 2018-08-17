We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 17, 2018.

The Moon remains in passionate and seductive Scorpio and we're still in the mood for intimate encounters, secrets, and experiences that test our mettle. Though the day starts out fairly easy with the Scorpio Moon joining forces with lucky Jupiter in Scorpio and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Though on the flip side, emotions could be at an all time high too. For those of us that may be feeling moody or blue, the Scorpio Moon encourages us to draw close to those that we love and to reach down deep and find our inner strength. By the late afternoon, the intensity turns up once again as the Scorpio Moon teams up with powerful and transformative Pluto in Capricorn. However, with these two together we should be able to find the courage and determination to go after what we want while letting go of what we don't want.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If a financial-related matter has been stressing you out, you could receive some good news today that helps to put your mind at ease. Overall, when it comes to your financial future, you should be feeling more confident about it now than you have in the past. In terms of intimacy, you get what you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Partnership is the focus for you today as you could connect with a teacher or mentor figure that can help you get closer to achieving a dream. In terms of romance, now's the time to be crystal clear about what you want as you just might get it. Your wishes are being granted as we speak.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your professional life should move along swimmingly today, which is good news not only in terms of getting things done but also for getting recognition that you deserve. Job hunting? You could receive an offer or some promising news. Meanwhile, it's a good time to let go of an old habit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love and romance are on the agenda for you today, which may feel like it couldn't have come a moment sooner, especially if you and your sweetie haven't had much quality time lately. Single? Your romantic dreams could come true when you meet a charismatic stranger. Get out and have fun!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family are on your mind today, which makes it a good time for spending time with those that you love, especially if you find yourself in your feelings today. Though you don't have to sit around moping. You can channel your energy into a home improvement or organizing project.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You have the power to influence others with what you say and think today, so make sure you're asking for what you want and sharing the ideas and information that you want to get out. You might even receive an opportunity to write, speak, or teach for a major audience. Knock 'em dead!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your cash flow could get an increase today, thanks to all the work that you've been doing. If you've been thinking about asking for a raise or going after a job with better pay, today's a good day for setting those wheels in motion. Financial stability no longer has to be a dream. It's becoming a reality.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things have felt off-kilter lately, today offers you a reprieve from the madness. In fact, you should be feeling like you're on top of the world. Your creative energy should be flowing too, which is a good excuse to follow your heart and delve into something you're passionate about. Believe in you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be feeling reflective and introspective today, which is a good thing as you could use some time to slow down and meditate. Even if you have a busy schedule make some time for yourself to chill and clear your head. You'll feel much better if you do. Also, your intuition is on fire.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends and siblings are your source of joy and support today, so make sure that you connect with them. If invited to a party or social gathering, accept the invitation as you thrive on community and friendship right now. On another note, a friend may come to you for advice; be tender.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your career gets a boost today as you could say or do just the right thing that impresses the right people. As a result, you could manifest a dream opportunity or receive some sort of widespread recognition. If fear or self-doubt has been tripping you up, that's about to change. Power up!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're feeling like there's just about anything that you can do today, you would be right. Now's the time for taking a risk on something you believe in and for pursuing your dreams. As long as you believe in what's possible and what you're truly capable of, you can't go wrong. A helping hand will arrive.