Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 22, 2018.

The Moon remains in Capricorn today, putting us in the mood to get down to brass tacks and handle our business. When it comes to solving problems, moving past challenges, and turning our dreams into something tangible today, Capricorn's realism will require that we take a clear and practical approach. Come mid-afternoon, the Moon and power-hungry Pluto team up in Capricorn, which should give us the drive, courage, and the motivation we need to get things done.

With Virgo season starting tomorrow (12:09 a.m. EST), the season of hard work and self-improvement, this Moon-Pluto match up will help us to get a head start when it comes to figuring out what we need and what we don't.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out .your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself feeling unstoppable today when it comes to your goals and aspirations, and you'd be right. Though this is not about going through the motions but about pursuing something that deeply resonates with you. If you're not sure what resonates with you, you will.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have something that you strongly believe in, but is that belief serving you as well as it should be, especially if that belief is limiting you? It's OK to challenge what you already know in favor of learning and growth. Open yourself up to a new point of view. It could be a game-changer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If someone is asking more of you than you can afford to give, you might find yourself ready to pull back and reclaim the power that you've been giving away. And speaking of power, it's important for you to remember how much of it you have right now. You call the shots.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If a relationship (either professional or romantic) hasn't been going the way you want, you could be ready to drop the hammer on it today. Just be mindful of getting into a tug-of-war with someone. You can't force anyone to do anything they don't want to do. Walking away may be best.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've fallen off the horse when it comes to taking care of your health, you get the motivation you need today. Meanwhile, when it comes to your work life, you've got the eye of the tiger. Go forth and conquer.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself obsessing over a love interest or the state of your love life today. However, you don't have to be a victim of circumstance. Ultimately, you have say over what happens in your love life and what doesn't. The question becomes whether you'll use that power.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself in your feels today but it seems like it's related to something in your past more than anything. The good news is that you have a choice as to whether you heal from what happened or continue to hold on to it. Talking to someone close to you can help you sort it out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your words carry power today, so you should make sure that you're having the right conversations with others. No matter if you're working out a business deal or sharing your ideas in a meeting, when you talk, people will listen. Meanwhile, try not to sweat the small, insignificant stuff today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got your money on your mind today and you're thinking of the best way you can manage/earn it. You could manifest a financial opportunity today but you've got to make sure that you utilize the negotiation power that you have. Don't be shy about asking for what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're quite the force to be reckoned with today, which means you can accomplish or get just about anything now if you put your energy and focus into it. Keep that in mind, especially during the times when you feel you aren't enough. You are more than enough. Go out and own it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself thinking, thinking, and thinking some more about something that you have very little control over. If anything, this is your chance to let go of your need to control what happens. On another note, if you're feeling blue, don't try to ignore it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could receive some sound advice from a friend today that helps you to gain some clarity. Meanwhile, when it comes to your friend list, is it time for a purge? You don't always need to be the nice one, as it's not your job to always make others feel comfortable. Be mindful of who gets your energy.