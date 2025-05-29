Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, May 29

Take things slow this morning as the moon wades through emotional Cancer. You may feel deeply, or crave a nourishing breakfast at home rather than taking your coffee to go. Your comfort is a priority. Move at your own pace and push your early meetings back if you can.

Your energy returns this afternoon when the Sun spotlights chatty Mercury in Gemini. This lighthearted alignment coincides with a flurry of ideas and engaging conversations that make you lose track of time. Ask questions. Retell the same story to your best friend, just from a different angle. Sift through your unread emails and clear your inbox.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t overthink it, Aries. If you’ve got something to get off your chest, now's the time.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Ideas that come to you today may hold financial potential. But before you dive in, get organized and reflect on whether they’re in alignment with your values. Make decisions from a place of confidence and remember your worth.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) The spotlight is on you, Gemini. Make the most of it and tell your story. Say what you really think and ask questions others are too shy to voice. Speak from your own experience and offer encouragement to those who are inspired by your positivity.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Even in solitude, your restless mind won’t stop rattling. Let your feelings flow into a rambling journal entry or simply observe where your attention goes. Don’t pressure yourself to share every thought aloud.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Connect with your community, Leo. Whether you make spontaneous evening plans or schedule a weekend meet-up, today is not for flying solo but banding together with friends. Group projects and brainstorming sessions could lead to your next great idea.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Your words are powerful today. Speak with care, make sure your claims are backed up by research, and be confident in your message. Pitching your ideas at work or attending an important meeting could open new doors for you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The urge to explore is strong today. Take the detour. Get outside and immerse yourself in new environments. If you’re craving intellectual expansion, consult a mentor or tune into a new podcast on your evening commute.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Ready to make an honest confession? Conversations about love, trust, and intimacy could be deeply healing today. You may feel lighter once you’ve named the feelings you’ve buried or asked the question that has been lingering on your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Check-in with your significant other or talk through matters with a business partner or best friend. Negotiations will go smoothly today, and heart-to-hearts will test your ability to listen without speaking over your loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Errands and work tasks are demanding your attention at the same time. You may be buzzing with insights and energy today, but is it all a distraction from your core responsibilities? Tackle your main priority before diving into non-essential tasks.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may feel playful, creative, and flirtatious today. Share your latest art project. Make someone laugh. Brainstorm ideas for your next date night. Try not to take yourself so seriously.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Childhood memories are grabbing your attention, or you may be planning your next home renovation project. Reach out to a family member to gather inspiration and share what’s on your mind.

