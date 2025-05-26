The weather is finally beginning to heat up, and based on the love astrology of June, so is the potential for romance. This month, the cosmic scene is bursting with heart-expanding energy that can bring more compassion to relationships and deepen your emotional capacity, promising a sweet and sexy start to the summer. Whether you’re single, dating, or fully committed, you’ll want to know what your June love horoscope has in store.

The month kicks off in airy and chit-chatty Gemini season, perfect for bubbly late-spring flings and lighthearted flirtations. Text something funny to your crush or plan some social engagements with your lovers. The first week of June is also bursting with heart-healing magic, so if you’ve been dealing with sensitivities or triggers in relationships lately, be brave and handle them head-on instead of letting them fester. It’ll be even easier to soothe any heartaches once amorous planet Venus prances into its sensual home sign of Taurus on June 6. The rest of the month is great for prioritizing physical pleasure, luxurious dates, and taking things nice and slow in the romance department.

The effervescence of Gemini season gets a little sappier during the second week of the month, as both communication-focused Mercury and abundant planet Jupiter enter the tender-hearted sign of Cancer, deepening emotional connections and making everyone feel more sentimental about love and life. Feelings swell to even greater heights during the full Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius on June 11. This lunation challenges everyone to shake off their rigidity and embrace more adventure and spontaneity in relationships, so follow your truth and let your heart lead the way.

Lusty planet Mars zooms into precise and attentive Virgo on June 17, bringing out perfectionistic tendencies when it comes to desires. Clarity becomes an extra important expectation in relationships now, especially when dealing with all the red-hot passion that comes along with love — so be willing to zoom into the details of what you want and need from the people you’re romantically involved with. Thankfully, the gentle and compassionate waves of Cancer season will start washing over everyone come June 20, making vulnerability and softness easier qualities to embrace.

Be ready to open your heart under the new moon in Cancer on June 25, as this is one of the sweetest, luckiest, and most romantic lunations of the year. The sun and moon will join forces with auspicious planet Jupiter in Cancer, creating more space in your life for true love and meaningful emotional connections. Let the feelings flood in! Venus blows a kiss to the mystical North Node of Destiny at the same time, infusing the whole last week of the month with a sense of fate and meant-to-be magic. This is a beautiful time to start a relationship or simply turn over a new leaf on self-love, and you’ll feel even more emboldened to speak your truth once Mercury enters passionate Leo on June 26.

Read on for each zodiac sign’s love horoscope for June 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Embrace your soft side during the first week of June and be willing to talk through anything you’ve been feeling sensitive about. Opening up will allow you to heal your heart, and you’ll likely find that your partners are receptive to your vulnerability. But once the mid-month full moon comes around, it’s time to shake things up and add some spice to your love life. Try something new and adventurous. The new moon on June 25 is an especially sentimental one for you, encouraging raw emotional honesty. You can build a lot of closeness with a partner now, whether the relationship is new or long-standing. Plus, these sweet heart-to-hearts can lead to sexy flirtations by the end of the month, so enjoy the best of both worlds.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) This month is packed with romantic opportunities, and you’ll be able to attract anything your heart desires once your amorous ruling planet Venus hits your sign on June 6. It’s time to manifest love and magic. The full moon on June 11 encourages you to reevaluate your relationship boundaries, balancing your desire for some wild-hearted adventures with your need for emotional safety. Things get steamy mid-month, especially once carnal Mars zooms into your sex and dating zone on June 17, boosting your libido. If you’re into someone, make the first move! The new moon a week later inspires you to verbalize your feelings more openly, so tell your lovers what’s really on your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The first week of June is full of romantic opportunities, especially if you’re single. This is a great time to mingle and connect with like-minded people in your community. If you’re partnered up, it can be a good time to work through any sensitivities or triggering disagreements that have come up recently. The full moon on June 11 is an important turning point for your relationships, as this lunation can help you break out of your emotional comfort zone and give your love life more space to evolve. The new moon on June 25 connects your heart with your body, allowing you to tap into your sensuality in new and deeper ways. This is a great time for intimacy and exploring pleasure, whether you’re doing it solo or with a lover.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) This is a big month when it comes to opening up your heart and expanding your capacity for love, as lucky Jupiter enters your sign on June 9 for the first time in over a decade. Having this abundant cosmic energy on your side gives you heightened manifestation power, allowing you to call in exactly what you want from relationships and more. The mid-month full moon is a good time to practice sharing your feelings more openly and honestly. The new moon in your sign on June 25 is bursting with magic, and it’s here to teach you that there’s no limit to how much you can love or how deeply you can feel things. Your compassion is a gift that enriches romance and relationships with so much meaning, so lean into it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Lusty Mars is in your sign for the first half of the month, boosting your sex appeal to new heights. Be bold and make the first move in love, because your confidence is impossible to deny. Sparks fly under the passionate full moon on June 11, making it the perfect time to try something wild and adventurous with a lover or spontaneously ask out your crush. Whatever you do, spice things up. You might be craving some introspective solo time during the last third of the month. If you need a little space from your lovers to clarify your feelings, the new moon on June 25 is a great time. You’ll be able to connect with your true emotions more easily now, and putting them into words will be much easier once this lunation passes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Amorous Venus hits your adventure zone on June 6, making the rest of the month an exciting time to try new things in romance and spice up your relationships. Don’t be so protective of your heart that you refuse to take a risk — love is unpredictable, which makes it magical! Sexy planet Mars zooms into your sign on June 17, boosting your libido and your confidence levels. You’re in the driver’s seat now, so take the lead in love and chase after whatever you desire. The new moon on June 25 opens all kinds of doors in your social life, making it easy to emotionally connect with someone new if you’re single. If you’re in a relationship, this is a beautiful time to build more community as a couple and find comfort in a larger support system.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Getting outside of your comfort zone during the first few days of the month can be a helpful way to heal tender spots in relationships, and taking a risk can prove to you that you have more power than you think. Romance takes on a more intense vibe after that, so you may notice yourself gravitating toward more emotionally complicated connections and pulling away from shallow flirtations, especially during the second week of June. The full moon on June 11 is the perfect time to be vulnerable and honest with a partner. Share some secrets. The latter half of the month might find you pulling your energy inward, focusing more on your career and recharging your batteries. Take a break from dating if you need to, or let your lovers know that you might need a little extra space now to get yourself on track.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Pour some extra time into your partnerships, as amorous planet Venus hits your relationship zone on June 6 and stays here for the rest of the month, sweetening up your love life and infusing your committed connections with a feeling of harmony. Sensual vibes take the wheel during the full moon on June 11, so explore the delights of physical pleasure, whether you’re flying solo or linked up with a lover. The new moon on June 25 is bursting with excitement, and it could bring about some fateful opportunities that could connect you with someone special or otherwise bring a feeling of destiny to your romantic life. Pay attention to the universe’s mystical signs and symbols when it comes to love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The first week of June brings a chance to find healing around any lingering hang-ups or heartbreaks, so embrace the process and open yourself up to new love and true love. Relationships might take up your bandwidth throughout the first half of the month, but a cathartic emotional release comes alongside the full moon in your sign on June 11. Consider what you need from your partnerships and how you can let go of any blockages keeping you from bringing in more meaningful connections. Relationships are likely to take on a greater intensity once the feelings-filled Cancer season begins, and the new moon on June 25 could crash some brand-new waves over your heart. Focus on finding a safe space in romance where you can get vulnerable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Be ready for the puzzle pieces of romance to start clicking into place, as an important trio of planets begins lighting up your dating and relationship houses throughout the second week of the month. New opportunities are blossoming in your love life, so use this as a chance to strengthen communication and be more open about what you’re looking for. It’ll be easy to attract a fun fling or stir up more passion in an existing partnership. Sexy planet Mars zooms into your adventure zone on June 17, inspiring you to get a little more experimental in the bedroom and try new tricks. Emotional closeness is just as important as the sensual though, as Cancer season is a time to foster deeper connections in your relationships, and the new moon on June 25 could help you turn over a whole new leaf in love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Heart-to-heart convos could lead to some healing breakthroughs in romance during the first week of the month, allowing growth and new opportunities to come out of past heartbreaks. The full moon on June 11 is a social one, perfect for group dates if you’re partnered up or mingling around town if you're single. Flirt your way through any unexpected issues and take charge of what you want out of your love life. Once Cancer season starts, your calendar gets booked and busy, so you’ll have to stack dates a little more consciously. The last week of June sparks up stronger communication in your closest partnerships, so if you’ve got something to say, now’s a great time to open up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Opportunities to flirt, hook up, or connect with new romance are all around you this month, especially once your lucky traditional ruler Jupiter hits your sex and dating zone on June 9. This kicks off a year of renewed passion, so practice following your heart. Lusty Mars hits your relationship zone on June 17, giving you loads of gusto when taking initiative in love. Make the first move and be a little bolder. Once Cancer season starts, you’ll feel especially flirty and ready to have some romantic fun. The new moon on June 25 is the perfect time to manifest a sweet summer lover or bring some vivaciousness to a current relationship.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.