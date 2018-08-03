We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 3, 2018.

The morning kicks off with the Moon Void of Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) in Aries, which means the first half of the day is good for taking care of unfinished business. By the late afternoon, the Moon enters laid-back Taurus, putting us in the mood to chill and move at our own pace. Though the chill doesn't last long as the Moon squares off with aggressive Mars in Aquarius, followed by a square off with unstable Uranus in Taurus by the evening. This is the kind of cosmic combination that could trigger arguments, anxiety, and poorly thought out decisions. Luckily, grounded Saturn in Capricorn steps into the picture toward the end of the night to help us find clarity and calm.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that a friendship isn't all it's cracked up to be as your personal values continue to evolve and grow. While this may seem disappointing, know that it's for your highest good to live life based on your own value system instead going along with what others are doing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling the unusual urge to do something drastic today. But before you go making any hasty decisions, give yourself some time to think it over first. You can still make the changes you want, you just need to do it step-by-step rather than in one clean sweep. A makeover may do you good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could feel like hitting the panic button today as some old feelings get stirred up seemingly out of nowhere. However, before you go running for the hills, give yourself some space to sit in this uncomfortable spot. You might find that you're making the issue into more than what it really is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friend could end up asking you for more than you can afford to give right now, which could have you feeling like you're being taken for granted. Don't feel like you have to give into their demands. As a matter of fact, you're encouraged to exercise your boundaries, if only for your well-being.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to make a sudden exit or switch gears entirely when it comes to your job or career. While changes may be afoot, it's important that you not make any sudden moves right now. If anything, work on your exit strategy so you can have one less thing to worry about in the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be ready to make the jump on executing a plan today, but there's a possibility you could take on too much without realizing it. While you should take it slow and be careful of forcing things to go your way, you should also make some time to go out and enjoy yourself. Step back.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your magnetism is through the roof right now, which means it will be hard for others to resist you right about now. Your job however, will be to make sure that whoever gets past your velvet ropes is worth the admission. At the same time, if a romantic interest throws you for a loop, find your center.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A partner, roommate, or family member may get under your skin today, which could have you ready to bring the relationship to an end. But before you pull the trigger (and make matters worse), take some time to think about what you need to say. A heart-to-heart may be in order.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might want to pump the brakes a bit today as rushing through things could create accidents or have you making unnecessary mistakes. Meanwhile, this is the perfect time for tossing things you don't need or working to break an unhealthy habit. Channel your energy wisely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A new love interest could be throwing you off your game right now, which could have you feeling insecure and exposed. The important thing to remember is that you don't have to give into these feelings, especially when you know how resilient, capable, and worthy you are. Honor yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some old feelings could come bubbling up to the surface today, which could have you feeling unsettled. The key thing to remember is that these feelings are old. These feelings could stem from something family-related or a wound that you received in the past. It's time to let it all go.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling pretty riled up today, which could have you ready to snap at anyone with earshot or making embarrassing passive-aggressive posts on social media. Before you let loose, it may be best to take a moment and talk to a friend. Their feedback/wisdom could help.