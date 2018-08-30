We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 30, 2018.

If it feels like it's been hard to keep cool and not lose our patience, know that we're not out of the clear yet. That's because the Moon remains in fiery Aries for most of the day, opposing Venus in Libra and squaring off with Mars in Capricorn along the way. With the Moon opposite Venus, we might have to deal with tensions in relationships, as what we want and what others need may be at odds. Meanwhile, with the Moon squaring off with aggressive Mars, it may be hard not to avoid an argument or to feel extra sensitive today. The key to handling this energy will be to keep communications light and fun and to clarify information before jumping to conclusions. Later tonight, the Moon shifts into easygoing Taurus to help us cool down and calm down.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your September 2018 monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional or business relationship might have you under pressure today, which could have you ready to go off or through in the towel. However, before you make any hasty decisions, it might be good to walk away from the situation for the time being and cheer yourself up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It can be easy to spread yourself thin today if you're not careful, especially if you're going out of your way to help others. Not that you shouldn't help folks but you might be a little to eager to take on something that could be a bigger problem or project that you expected. Be selective with your time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could meet someone online or through a friend today that sets your heart ablaze. However, if you're looking for something substantial, it may be hard to tell whether this person is just a fling or something more. The best way to find out is by doing what you do best — communication.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself trying to win the approval of someone today, take a step back and ask yourself why. You don't need to prove yourself to anyone right now. All you need to do is to recognize how competent and capable you are already. You can start by remembering what you bring to the table.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be having some issues with a co-worker today, which could throw a serious cramp in your style. However, don't allow yourself to be ruffled by this person's actions. If you need to speak up or do things your own way in order to get the job done, so be it. Trust yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A love-related matter could have you feeling less than confident today, but don't buy into that story. You are lovable and desired, even if this person that you're thinking about can't give you what you want. Honor your worth. In fact, this might even be a good time to reaffirm what you're looking for.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be easy for others to get under your skin today. Though remember that you have a say as to who gets to push your buttons and how. Not that you have to try to ignore someone that's pushing your boundaries. If you need to speak up do so. But maybe this time calls for you to detach a bit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you're running in circles today, which could get really tiresome really quick. The best way to solve this problem is finding a balance between work and rest (and not beating yourself up if you don't get everything on your plate done today). Don't push past your limits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If looking for love your best bet may be looking online or in another state or city, which is perfect for a jet-setting zodiac sign like you. However, when it comes to meeting new matches, there's no need to settle for less. The more you hold yourself to a higher standard the better you'll be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The demands of work and a family- or home-related issue may be pulling you in two directions today. You have more than enough stamina to handle whatever gets tossed your way, so don't doubt yourself. However, if you need to tell people what you're feeling, speak up. Don't suffer in silence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in an argumentative mood but also wondering if you should hold your tongue. While you shouldn't swallow your feelings, is there another way that you can get your message across without going to extremes? Effectively communicating means listening to others too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit like an outsider today when it comes to a group of people that you're affiliated with. Though instead of pushing yourself to follow the crowd, isn't it time you stepped up and started setting your own trends? In other words, recognize the leader that lives within you.