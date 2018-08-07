We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 7, 2018.

Although the Moon is still in chatty and curious Gemini, the Moon is Void-of-Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between signs) for the entire day, which makes it the time for taking it easy and tying up loose ends. While the Moon is VOC, it's not advised to start anything brand new or of importance as the VOC Moon acts a bit like a retrograde planet. Speaking of retrograde planets, unconventional Uranus joins the party this afternoon, pushing the retrograde planet count up to six.

With Uranus retrograde in Taurus, we can expect to receive insight and intel on how best to adapt to the major changes that we've experienced and how best to initiate change going forward. By late this eve, Venus (now at home in charming and beauty-loving Libra) teams up with Mars retrograde in Aquarius, which can help us with working out any kinks or trouble spots within our relationships.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've hit a rough patch with a friend or someone close to you, today gives you the opportunity to turn things around. Communicating what you feel and having the ability to listen to others will help. On the flip side, you may have to reevaluate how necessary this relationship is to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself evaluating what's important to you today, especially when it comes to your self-image and the things that you're willing to work for. You might find that what you thought was important to your identity and your self-worth isn't as important as you thought.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The focus is on what you feel today and you might find yourself feeling a range of emotions when it comes to love. It's possible that you could have the opportunity to date someone new, but you may be hesitant to do so because of things that have happened in the past. You deserve happiness, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself needing some extra rest and relaxation today, which is a good thing as you could use the timeout. While you're taking some downtime, it might also be good to take a moment to review some of your friendships and whether you're getting what you need from them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you and your partner or someone close to you haven't been seeing eye to eye, there's a good chance that the two of you can smooth things over today — especially when you focus on the friendship between you. Meanwhile, it's time to start reevaluating a business relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may receive some sort of career recognition or a career-related opportunity today, based on all the work you've been putting in as of late. Still, even if that recognition doesn't come immediately or at all, don't take it as a statement of your value or your dedication. Reevaluate what you believe.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in the mood to play today and it's probably for the best that you give into that mood. You could use some joy in your life right about now. Meanwhile, now that the cosmos is helping you to ramp up your charm and personal magnetism, you might get another shot at love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself craving some deep intimacy today. If single, you may need to reevaluate the ways you close yourself off to possibility when it comes to dating someone new or someone that might not necessarily be your usual type. In a partnership? Look to ways you two can shake things up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A friendship or close relationship takes the spotlight for you today as you might find yourself second guessing some decisions you've made recently. Talking to your friend or someone close to you could provide you with the support or the words of advice that you need to hear. Open up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today's a good day for fine-tuning projects and plans that you've already got on your plate as well as reevaluating your current obligations. Are there things on your plate you could stand to drop or delegate to someone else? Meanwhile, where could you stand to make some changes in your love life?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to return to that childlike part of you; the part of you that has always been fearless, creative, and willing to follow their heart. In what ways can you allow this part of you to show up today? Hint: it may involve challenging old family dynamics or the messages you received as a child.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and family take center stage for you today, as you might find yourself needing to have a heart to heart with someone you live with or someone you love. Meanwhile, when it comes to the way that you think, is it time for you to challenge old ways of thinking so you can move forward?