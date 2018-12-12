We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 12, 2018.

It's a high-energy day with the Moon in unpredictable Aquarius. As such, we should find ourselves in the mood for the unexpected, especially as the Moon teams up with the Sun in freedom-loving Sagittarius this afternoon. With the Sun and Moon working together, we should also be feeling confident about ourselves and any plans that we may be executing today, namely if those plans involve embarking on a new journey or going in a new direction. Though we'll just have to make sure that we don't skip over the important details as curious Mercury moves into big-thinking Sagittarius by later this evening. However, if we're in need of some optimism, Mercury in Sagittarius will help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You've got your eye on something for the future and from where you're standing, that future is looking bright. Just make sure that you don't underestimate the power of your network or your friendships to help you in getting where you want to go. Keep thinking big.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could receive some sort of recognition today in your professional life that could arrive in the form of a renewed contract or financial boost. Either way, you should feel confident that you're on the right track. If you're not happy at work, now's the time to pursue your passion.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could connect with someone today that opens your mind up to a new way of thinking or new point of view. As such, look to ways that you can make the most of your connections with others as you go about your day. You might end up at the right place at the right time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've been putting in lots of work and clocking in those hours. Today, you should receive some sort of confirmation that your hard work is paying off. Though be mindful of what you're investing your time in. Just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love and romance are on the agenda today as you could meet someone that makes your heart go aflutter. If you're already dating someone, quality time with each other will put a smile on both of your faces. In terms of your passion, a creative collaboration could bring success.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself in a nurturing mood today, especially when it comes to your family and those closest to you. Though don't forget to give yourself some attention too. Your well-being is equally as important. Meanwhile, your home space may need an update.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're in a romantic mood today which not only bodes well for your love life, it also bodes well for your creative life too. The inspiration your receive could help you with bring a project to life while the love energy coming your way could also be inspiring. You are your own muse.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A financial offer could come your way today that could help you with improving your sense of stability and financial security. It's also possible that you could receive some sort of increase in pay. Though overall, your lesson of the day is knowing how valuable you are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You should be in better spirits today as something you've been ruminating or worrying over seems to work itself out in a way that brings you peace of mind. Meanwhile, your thoughts and ideas have the power to make big things happen, so start spreading the word.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You deserve to be rewarded for your hard work, so try to treat yourself to something nice today, even if it's some relaxing time to yourself. Your prayers are being answered now, so make sure you're focused on the things that you want to happen, not the things you don't want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about you today and your friends are more than happy to rally around you and give you the love and care that you need. On a similar note, you might find yourself connecting with new people today that make you feel like you've found the tribe you've been looking for.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your career remains on fire and today is one of those days where synchronicity is on your side. Keep trusting your intuition and you just might score the perfect opportunity. Though if things seem like they're moving a bit slow, trust that things are happening even if you can't see it.