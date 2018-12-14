We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 14, 2018.

The Moon remains in dreamy Pisces today, putting the focus on the need for compassion, rest, spiritual fulfillment, and creative inspiration. With the Moon teaming up with Neptune in Pisces by the late morning, we should find ourselves on the quest to get those needs met. However, we'll have to be careful of falling under illusions or trying to avoid seeing the reality of a situation, especially as the Moon meets up with Mars in Pisces by later tonight. Under this Moon-Mars combination we might find ourselves feeling moodier and more sensitive than usual, which could bring up some uncomfortable exchanges, memories, or experiences. The key to handling this energy is being able to draw healthy boundaries where appropriate and to allow intuition to guide us. Seeking support from loved ones can also help too. Overall, today is one of those days where we're reminded of the power of love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Your energy levels may not be where you want them to be today, and that's OK. You need rest and relaxation now and some quiet time spent alone. Meanwhile, an act of kindness towards someone could be good for the both of you. Overall, look to ways to nourish your soul.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A friendship could be asking more of you than you may want to give. Though helping others is a good thing, make sure that you're not overextending yourself, especially if this particular friend does more taking than giving. Donating time/resources to a charity is rewarding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could have the opportunity to go after your dream job, though your success depends on what you believe is possible. If you're feeling unfulfilled where you are in your professional life, know that you have the power now to change things around. Trust a hunch or gut feeling.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood for an escape. This could be the perfect time to book a weekend getaway or plan a last-minute day trip. If traveling isn't an option, look to activities that can provide you with a change of pace and a break from the monotony. Go where your inspiration takes you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be deep in your feels today. Though try not to fight or ignore what you're feeling as your emotions could be cluing you into something important. Meanwhile, when it comes to love, be careful of giving too much of yourself. Your needs deserve to be met too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner or someone close to you could have a misunderstanding today that could throw you for a loop. Bring compassion to the situation but know that it's OK to maintain your boundaries. The only person you're responsible for is you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've got a lot on your plate today and you may be eager to help out others with the stuff they have on their plate too. Lend a hand where you can, but don't allow guilt or manipulation to be your source of motivation today. It's OK for you to say 'no'.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love and romance is in the air today and it's possible that you could meet someone new that sets your heart ablaze. Just make sure that you're seeing this person as they are and not what you want them to be. Creatively, you're on fire. You have the power to turn a project into gold.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your focus remains on home and family today and someone close to you (or someone you live with) could upset you today. Try not to avoid or run away from the situation, as it will only make it worse. Talk about what you're feeling and address the situation even if it's uncomfortable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself feeling pretty opinionated or even argumentative today. Though before you speak on something, ask yourself first if the words you're about say are going to hurt or heal? Sometimes it's not about tough love. Sometimes only love is needed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your finances today and you may need to watch your spending. A sudden or unexpected expense might come up. Even if the money is rolling in, make sure that you're not spending it as fast as you make it. Thinking about asking for a raise? Believe in your worth.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The spotlight is on you today and you might find yourself feeling more angsty and restless than usual. Channel that energy into productivity and watch how much you can get accomplished today. Overall, look towards activities or experiences that affirm you. Exercise your boundaries.