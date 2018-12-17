We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 17, 2018.

The Moon is in fiery and feisty Aries today, keying up the energy and the passion. Tempers might be on the rise too, especially as the Aries Moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this Moon-Pluto combination, we could find ourselves or others pushing the limits when it comes to getting what we want. The best way to handle this energy is by bringing a dose of compassion and understanding to the table.

By later tonight the Aries Moon teams up with the Sun in freedom-loving Sagittarius, which should boost our spirits and our confidence. If there's something we want to tackle or a new direction we want to head in, this Sun-Moon combo will give us the vision, courage, and green light to do so.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You might be trying to push full steam ahead on a goal or project today, which may make you feel as though your fighting an uphill battle. The important thing for you to do right now is to take things slow and not try to force something to happen. Don't worry the right time will come.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling like something you've envisioned isn't coming together the way you want, but the cosmos is asking that you have a little more faith, especially faith in yourself. Trusting your intuition will get you far. Take some time to yourself so you can clear your head.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

In matters of the heart, it may be time to face the uncomfortable truth of a situation. Perhaps it may be time to move on from the relationship or have a difficult discussion. If it is time to move on, try not to feel too bad as there is someone better waiting. Find the courage face your fears.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your boss or someone that you report to may not be on the same page today, which could drive you mad. If this battle between you has been an ongoing thing, perhaps it's time to go into a new direction. Your prospects for a new gig look promising. Care for your well-being.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be hard to focus because you've got a lot on your plate. However, you can get more done today when you're selective about the things that you choose to take on. Most likely, the things you're most passionate about will grab your attention. Make time for fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to love and romance, you may feel like you're not getting what you want or someone you're seeing isn't giving you what you want. As such, you may need to be more upfront about what you need. Don't take the passive aggressive route. Honor your feelings.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and your partner or someone that you know could have some sort of misunderstanding today. Though before you go out of your way to solve the problem, make sure that this person is willing to meet you where you are. Communication/negotiations will get smoother.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be feeling a bit overwhelmed with all of the stuff you have to do, but take care that you're not putting too much of your time and energy into something that will have little payoff or reward later. Look to ways you can invest your time and talent into worthwhile efforts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to matters of the heart, something may have happened (or may not be happening) that's triggering your insecurities. Try not to give into the old and untrue story of unworthiness. You are worthy of having what you want and more. Keep believing in yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find that others may demanding a lot of you today. On the flip side, you could find yourself ready to dole out some advice or support to someone that might not necessarily be needed. Trust that it's OK for you to take a step back and let others run the show.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could be obsessing and overthinking today. Though it's possible that you might be making something out to be a bigger issue than what it is. Still, don't suffer in silence. Talking to a friend could help you see things in a new light, and that could help put your mind at ease.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What might seem like a roadblock or a challenge is light work for you now, so don't get discouraged at the first sign of difficulty. Know that you have the power and the smarts to achieve your goal. You just need a little more follow through and dedication. The world is yours.