Your Daily Horoscope For December 21, 2017

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Dec. 21, 2017.

It's the first day of winter which means it's also the first day of Capricorn season. Between the Solstice, the Sun entering Capricorn, and the Moon in progressive Aquarius; this should make for a fairly productive day as we prep for the holidays and hunker down for the winter. The energy may get a bit crabby towards the afternoon as the Aquarius Moon squares off with Mars in Scorpio, under this kind of cosmic combination, we might have to be mindful of getting into arguments or taking to social media to vent about things that may be best kept private for now (remember, we're still under Mercury retrograde). Still, this kind of energy can be useful when it comes to breaking the rules, forging our own path, and taking an "outside the box" approach.

Still when the Sun and Saturn make a rare alignment in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we're reminded that rules are necessary to keep things running smoothly. However, the Aquarius Moon asks that we question the rules in place in an effort to change them for the better or make sure that we aren't following them blindly. With the Sun and Saturn working together, this is a cosmic combination that can help us to make sure that whatever we're building is something that will last, namely when we're willing to dig in and do the work. By late tonight, the Moon meets up with Mercury in visionary Sagittarius, which could make for some late night inspiration and "a-ha" moments.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to put up or shut up when it comes to your goals and ambitions, Aries. Are you ready to put in the focus and commitment it takes to achieve your version of success? Try not to waste too much time focusing on what others are doing as you're poised to blaze your own trail; as you should.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today may bring you the reminder to check your beliefs. Isn't it time to shed the ones that aren't working for you anymore? At the same time, you might not know as much as you think you do. That's OK because now's the time for you to dig in and learn. It's time to start debunking your personal myths.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You want your freedom, Gemini. OK, we get it. But it seems there are some loose ends for you to tie up first. It may help to start looking at your financial habits. Next, you may also want to look at where you may be overextending yourself to others so you can draw a line. Also, intimacy doesn't mean losing freedom.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be ready to get hot and heavy with someone but how much do you really know about this person? Not that they're up to anything especially sinister, but can this person really provide you with the closeness you need? Start asking more of your relationships, romantically, and professionally.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You and your partner or someone you live with could be at odds today, but there's a chance you could be feeling more hypersensitive than usual. Still, if you feel that this person hasn't been keeping up with their fair share, it's time for you to let them know. You don't have to take everything on by yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The work on your table may be piled high today, which could have you feeling like you don't know whether you're coming or going. While you have to take care of your responsibilities, remember that keeping your sense of joy is also a responsibility too. In other words, make time to do something you love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be in the mood to go out and have some fun today, but your finances may be telling a different story. While it may seem disappointing at first, know that your energy is needed elsewhere right now, namely at home. You have some cleaning house to do, both in your physical and emotional space.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to your thoughts and perceptions are you letting the past cloud your vision and prevent you from seeing what's possible? As tempting as looking backwards may be, you don't have to allow it to dictate your future. On a somewhat similar note, know that worry is not a form of productivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to what you say today, know that there's a difference between snark, complaining, and constructive criticism. Which one will you be offering up today? If there's a solution you're after you can find it if you're willing to commit to the search. In terms of your money, time to get your hustle on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There are two ways that you can play it today. You can either beat yourself up for not being where you think you should be or you can take a deep breath and start looking at what you do have going for you and how you can use that to accomplish what you want. Yes, Capricorn, there is always a bright side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Today may test your faith when it comes to getting what you need. Not that you can't have it, you just may have to realize that a delay doesn't mean that what you need isn't coming. Things are happening behind the scenes that you may not be able to immediately see. But it doesn't mean they aren't happening.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Today, you might find yourself thinking about the kind of impact you're making on the world around you. Sometimes it's not just about your ideas, beliefs, or intentions. If you really want things around you to change, you have to be an active force in creating it. What kind of future are you creating?