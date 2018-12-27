We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 27, 2018.

The Moon continues her stay in detailed and disciplined Virgo, putting us in the mood to work hard and tend to the small details. With the Moon working with responsible Saturn in Capricorn at the start of the day, we should find the resolve needed to seize the day and move past any obstacles. Though we'll have to be mindful of taking on too much and spreading ourselves thin, especially as the Moon squares off with busy Mercury and expansive Jupiter in abundant Sagittarius.

Since the Moon will also be opposing dreamy Neptune early this afternoon, we might feel conflicted in choosing our heads over our hearts. However, Virgo is a sign that's all about the facts and under this Moon-Neptune opposition, we may need to pay closer attention to them. Intuition will be a helpful resource. By later tonight, the Virgo Moon syncs up with passionate Venus in Scorpio, which can be helpful for relationships and financial matters. A few hours later the Moon pairs up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, helping us to release and purge ourselves of things we no longer need.



Aries (March 21 - April 1)

While it's possible for you to make tons of progress today when it comes to your professional life, you may need to be careful that you're not doing too much too soon. Prioritize what's most important and save the rest for another day. Financially, you could receive a boost.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You and a romantic interest may need to have a tough conversation today, but it's important for you to say what's on your mind and try not to sweep it under the rug. It's possible for you to get a win-win outcome. Meanwhile, your creative talent could help you reach new heights.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and your partner or someone you're close to may not be on the same page today, namely where money and resources may be concerned. It's possible that someone could feel like they're giving more than they're getting. Compromise and vulnerability will help.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could easily feel like you're spinning your wheels today if you're not careful about where you spend your time and energy. Be mindful of going above and beyond for others that should be going above and beyond for themselves. Exercise boundaries. Make room for fun.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to your cash, you may want to avoid impulse shopping today, as the instant gratification may not be worth it in the long run. Instead, look to ways that you can put your money towards something you can really use. Stability is your focus now. The less stress, the better.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to getting your needs met today, you may need to work on speaking up and letting people know what you need. You'll be surprised at how many people actually want to help you. Meanwhile, don't let the past weigh you down. Focus on your own happiness.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have to be careful of obsessing over the wrong things today, especially if it's concerning something you have little control over. If necessary, give yourself a break and come back to the issue when you can see things clearer. Also, a financial prayer could be answered.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself tempted to compare yourself to others today, but try not to give in to the temptation. Don't allow others to determine how worthy you are. Know that you are worthy already. Spend time in the company of those that uplift you. The right convo can be healing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In terms of your goals and accomplishments, make sure you're giving yourself credit where it's due. Don't shortchange yourself because you're preoccupied with wanting others to validate your work. Financially, things are improving. Trust your intuition going forward.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may not be seeing something as clearly as you should today, which means it may be a good time to hold off on making any major decisions. Talking to a trusted friend or someone within your network could provide valuable insight. On another note, believe in you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your emotional well-being may need some extra attention today, namely if you've been feeling depleted, worried, or in your feelings. Look to ways that you can rev up your spiritual practice and nourish yourself from the inside out. Don't isolate yourself from others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A professional relationship may not be working the way you want today, which could have you doubting yourself. Though instead of letting others get under your skin, trust in yourself and your capabilities. On a different note, you could receive an opportunity through someone influential.