We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 4, 2018.

Today can be a rather productive one if we're willing to allow our intuition and the need for emotional fulfillment to guide us forward. The day starts out with a meeting between Mercury in penetrating Scorpio and wounded Chiron in Pisces, which could help to trigger soul-baring conversations that lead to healing and clarity. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in Scorpio, along with Mercury, helping to heighten our intuition and increase our craving for deeply emotional and intimate experiences.

On a similar note, the Scorpio Moon will also be helping us to find the courage and the motivation we need to face our fears and move past challenges, especially as the Moon teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn and go-getter Mars in intuitive Pisces by the first half of the day. By the afternoon, the Scorpio Moon teams up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces, reminding us that we have the power we need to make our dreams come true. This Moon-Neptune combination could also have some us in our feels. If so, this is the perfect time to connect with those we love or perform a kind deed for someone else.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You may be feeling a bit impatient today, as you're not used to moving at such a slow pace. Know that you're at a point where you need to feel your way through where you are rather than trying to force your way through. Even if you can't see it, trust that things are working on your behalf.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Someone you know could come calling on your help or assistance today and while you may be more than happy to oblige, take care that you're not giving too much energy to someone that drains you. If you are in the mood to do something nice for someone, find a worthwhile cause.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're all about your business today and there's a good chance that you could catch the attention of someone influential or reach another kind of milestone in your career. Keep your eyes on the prize as whatever obstacle you face at work, you can overcome. Finances can improve.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don't play yourself small. Know that you have the right to take up space so show up with your full self. Give yourself permission to live authentically and passionately. In matters of the heart, you could meet someone now with commitment potential. It's OK to take a risk on love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your focus in on your home and family today. You and a loved one or a roommate may need to discuss or renegotiate a financial matter or agreement. Meanwhile, you could find yourself feeling a bit moody and blue today. Make time for self-care. Talk to someone you trust.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Look to the people and the things that inspire you today, as you could hear the right words at just the right time. A conversation between you and someone else could bring about some much needed healing. You might even be the one to provide that healing. Communicate with compassion.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have lots on your plate today but you seem to be in the flow. Just take care that you're not overextending or over-volunteering yourself for some of these projects. Also, be careful with obsessing over something that you can't currently change. Take time to get centered.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you feel like you've fallen off track or just plain out of sorts, today provides you with the opportunity to get back on track again. Your confidence gets a major boost, especially when you dare to live from a place of creativity and joy. Romance gets a boost too. Be yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time for you to pull back a bit and focus on your inner world. If you find yourself feeling a bit blue today, try to be gentle with yourself. It's time for you to break free of old and unhealthy emotional ties. Lean on others for support. Trust that if you're asking for something you will receive it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you and a friend have been on the outs, you could have a conversation with each other that helps to heal the rift. On a similar note, when it comes to something you've been wishing for, take care that you're not telling the wrong people. Focus on those that support you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you want to succeed, you first have to believe that you deserve the success that you crave. You're more than good enough, Aquarius. Keep this in mind. At the same time, you may need to redefine success on your terms. Remember, you weren't born to be just like everyone else.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With your confidence higher than its been in a while, you're reminded of the value of believing in yourself as well as believing in something bigger than you. If you need an extra push, you're encouraged to start something you've been scared or apprehensive to do. You've got this!