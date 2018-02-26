We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 26, 2018.

The Moon rounds out her transit through sensitive and emotional Cancer today, which could have us feeling more tender than usual. With Cancer being a sign connected to home and family, this could be a good day for connecting with those we love or sleeping in a bit later than usual. By midday, the Moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio, which could also expand our feels. It might be best to be gentle with ourselves and each other when it comes to handling this planetary vibe. Taking it easy might be the theme today as the Cancer Moon squares off with rebellious Uranus in Aries by the late afternoon, which could have us feeling agitated and restless. The best way to use this energy is for letting go of things that no longer serve us on an emotional level. When the Moon meets up with Chiron in Pisces by the early evening, this cosmic combo will provide us with the healing salve we need. By late tonight, the mood shifts dramatically (for the better) as the Moon moves into playful and creative Leo.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to check in with your heart space today. How are you feeling? If you find yourself a bit moodier than usual, it could be a cue that you're in need of some emotional nourishment. Engage people and activities today that make you feel good from the inside out. Be gentle with yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your mission today is to surround yourself and connect with as many people as you can that you consider your cheerleaders. The support, wisdom, and camaraderie that they have to share could provide you with the encouragement and unconditional acceptance you need right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Could a new job or promotion be on the horizon? Today says yes. However, be careful of accepting or applying to any old job offer as the money may not be worth the time and energy you would be asked to invest. in other words, know your worth. Acknowledge the accomplishments you've made.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If there was ever a day to be noticed and take up space, today is it. How can you best shine the light within you out into the world? In what ways do you want to be seen? Don't worry too much about how others will receive you. All you need to do is be your authentic self. Self-love is a radical act.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may not be feeling like your usual outgoing self today. Don't be alarmed though, because you need to spend some downtime behind the scenes. Even if you have to work today, try to take things slow. Your mind and body need the rest. Meanwhile, release your self-limiting beliefs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A conversation with a friend, sibling, or someone close to you could provide you with the healing vibes you need. Don't think you always have to shoulder everything on your own. You have people in your corner that want to help you. Be receptive to receiving the help. Honor reciprocation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's possible that you could manifest a new financial opportunity today, so keep your eyes peeled for leads. On a similar note, you could finally be rewarded for hard work that you've felt has gone unnoticed. On an unrelated topic, has a relationship run its course? Most likely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Look to ways that you can shower yourself with some extra love today, as you need to work on healing that part of you that doesn't accept you as you are. In other words, today is a perfect day to practice some self-acceptance. Also, there's something you finally need to take a risk on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Want things to improve financially? Then it's time to take an honest look at where you may be sabotaging yourself. You have the power to write a new narrative, especially if you've inherited your money habits from your parents. It's also time to break free of old romantic patterns.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If there's been a rift between you and someone close to you, today could offer you the opportunity to make peace with this person. Don't let a grudge or resentment get in the way. This olive branch could provide you with the space to release those old feelings, once and for all. Let go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Today might be extra busy for you as you work on getting the tasks on your to-do list down to zero. If you want to make it through the day, make sure you're running on the right nutrition and don't skip any meals. Also, remember that your self-worth isn't based on how much you do for others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Do what makes you happy might be the theme for you today, as you're called to put your self-doubts, fears, and reservations aside in favor for some fun and adventure. What are you passionate about right now? Through yourself head first into that. If money is an issue, get creative.