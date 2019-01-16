We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 16, 2019.

The Moon remains in grounded Taurus, putting us in the mood to get stable and grounded too. Since Taurus is a sign that's associated with wealth and resources, this is a perfect day for tending to financial matters, especially as the Moon teams up with Sun in business-savvy Capricorn by the mid-afternoon. Under this Sun-Moon match up, we should also find success when it comes to our professional lives or any activity that requires hard work and determination.

With Taurus and Capricorn being earth signs, today is also a good day for nourishing and caring for our physical bodies. Plus, with the Taurus Moon meeting up with wounded Chiron in Pisces by the late afternoon, we should find ourselves in need of some healing and TLC. By the evening, the vibe picks back up again as the Moon enters chatty Gemini, putting the focus on our communication and curiosity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could hit a career milestone today or receive some sort of recognition for your hard work. Though to get the most out of today, make sure you're celebrating your accomplishments and not comparing yourself to others or measuring yourself by what you have (or don't).

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You should be feeling pretty confident today which should help you with moving past a challenge. At the same time, you might find yourself less interested in the validation of others too. And as such, you might find yourself feeling happier because you're living more authentically.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could have an emotional breakthrough today that may feel like a weight is being lifted off of your shoulders. If you've been holding on to something, you might be ready to finally release it. In the meantime, trust your intuition. Deep down you know what you need to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A friend could come to your rescue today, so be open to receiving help or letting them know you need it. On a similar note, when it comes to fulfilling something you've been hoping or wishing for, a helping hand could step in. Sharing the load will do wonders for your well-being.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got the stamina and dedication today to see your goals through which should have you feeling like you're in alignment with your purpose. If not, this might be a good time to evaluate whether you're on track or not. How can you bring more love and purpose to what you do?

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You should be in good spirits today as you're getting closer to making something you've been envisioning come true. You should start to see some results based on what you've been creating. Overall, it's your time to bask in the spotlight. Know you deserve all the accolades you receive.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could receive some sort of good news or support at a financial level that helps to improve your sense of security or stability. Perhaps your partner receives a boost in their income or you find a workable solution to make your money stretch. Either way, stay optimistic about the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today is the perfect day for meetings, calls, emails, etc. as people will be open to what you have to say. On a similar note, when it comes to getting things done today, your best bet is to work within a team or look to ways you can collaborate with others. People are a resource.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Things should pick up for you financially today. You could end up receiving a job offer, a new client, or a bump in income. Just make sure that you remain diligent when it comes to managing your cash. On a separate note, a relationship could use your attention. Check-in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're feeling more confident in your talents and abilities today, putting you in the driver's seat when it comes to securing a new opportunity. In other words, there's very little that can stop you now. Romantically, you're also winning. Just continue taking care of you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have a hard time getting going today as your body and soul still need a time out. However, if you've been stressing over something or someone, you might find the strength and resilience you need to find some healthy detachment. Get out of the house and go have fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could experience a moment of being in the right place at the right time today, which could spark a connection or a conversation that could help you with making a wish come true. Don't be shy in reaching out to connect with folks. There'll will be plenty of time to rest later.