Your Daily Horoscope For January 18, 2018

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Jan. 18, 2018.

The Moon continues to transit through unconventional and community-minded Aquarius today, putting us in the mood for something different and the camaraderie of others. Though Aquarius is known for being detached from emotions, we might find ourselves feeling a tad emotional today as Mars in passionate Scorpio meets up with Chiron (the healer) in Pisces by the mid-afternoon, pushing us to face our fears and heal our deepest wounds. There can be lots of growth made if we're open to it. By the evening, the Aquarius Moon squares off with Jupiter in Scorpio, which might throw us into hyper drive when it comes to pursuing our ideas and following our hearts. However, we may have to be careful not to bite off more than we can chew.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be ready to move into a new direction but it seems like there's one last thing that you've been holding onto that needs to be released before you can officially move on. Trying to ignore it or pretend that it doesn't exist won't help you. You're going to have to reach down deep and tackle it head on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've had a falling out with someone, today could present you with the opportunity to heal the rift between you, or at the very least provide you with the closure you need. On a similar note, when it comes to your relationships to others, you don't need to conform to unreasonable expectations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't be so hard on yourself, Gemini. Recognize that the accomplishments and achievements that you've made up until now are valuable. At the same time, success is only what you determine it is. The only person you have to prove yourself to is you and it's time you understood you are enough.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Where's your sense of adventure, Cancer? Note that being adventurous is very different from being reckless, so you don't have to forgo making sensible choices. You just need to allow yourself to be open to possibility while giving yourself space to let go without judgement. Free your mind, free yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to a family relationship, it's time that you work to heal whatever wounds the relationship may have caused you. If you're called to forgive someone, know that the act of forgiveness is not about letting the other person off the hook but about giving yourself freedom to move on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be called to take a bit of your own advice today when it comes to a significant relationship or the promise of one. You know what you know. Don't second-guess yourself. Meanwhile, be mindful about taking on too much and spreading yourself thin. The work on your desk will still be there tomorrow.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If there's one message for you to take to heart today, that message is value how much you bring to the table. The skills and knowledge that you've accumulated up until now means something. Don't let anyone (even yourself) tell you differently, especially when it comes to how you're compensated.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time you let yourself be free and stop second-guessing or overthinking your every move. There's something inside of you that's dying to be expressed but you have to deem it worthy of expression. In other words, get out of your own way. Doing so may mean releasing yourself from family expectations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself being a tad nostalgic today, especially when it comes to something family- or home-related. While you may not be able to go back and undo things in the past, you have a choice in terms of what happens now. Also, nurture yourself and don't be shy about telling others what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your thoughts and ideas mean something, which is why you shouldn't play yourself small when it comes to sharing them. You have something worthwhile to say, so say it — even if you think it may not be a popular opinion. The world needs more people that are willing to speak up and be heard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If there's anything that you tell yourself today, it should be telling yourself you're worth it. Don't waste too much time comparing yourself to others. They don't share your story or the things that make you who you are. At the same time, remember that you make your own luck. Go for something big.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You know what you should be doing, Pisces. So why aren't you doing it? Is it because you're wasting too much time doubting your capabilities? If the answer is yes, it's time to work on facing your fears and building up your confidence. You can start by recognizing it's your birthright to thrive.