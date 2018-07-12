We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 12, 2018.

With the Solar Eclipse in Cancer setting the tone for today, the current vibe in the air might feel extra emotional. Solar eclipses often mark periods of dramatic changes, with an emphasis on starting anew. And under an eclipse in tender and nurturing Cancer, we can expect these shifts and changes to center on themes concerning home, family, women, motherhood, and emotional fulfillmentf to name a few. The day opens with an intense match up between the Sun in Cancer and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn which may have us feeling like we need to take an all-or-nothing approach to something we're passionate about.

Later this morning, the Cancer Moon teams up with Jupiter in passionate Scorpio followed by a meeting with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon. With this cosmic combination helping to ramp up our feels, the best way to manage it is by spending time in the company of those we love or doing something kind for another. Our intuition may be especially high today as well, which makes it a good time for meditative activities like journal writing.

By later tonight, the Cancer Moon opposes Pluto just before going up to sync up with the Sun in Cancer. While this won't be a touchy-feely kind of energy, it can certainly show us how to turn our most painful feelings into sources of healing and power.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today but this may be your cue to reach out to those you love. In other words, don't neglect the power of your community. It's OK to need others and lean on them from time to time. When it comes to your emotional nourishment, make it a priority.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For now, when it comes to communication, your goal is not to be the loudest in the room or even the one with all of the answers. Your goal is to simply be heard. Whether you choose to be heard via a podcast, blog post, speaking engagement, or published article — make your words count.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time for some changes where your finances are concerned. As such, you could manifest an impressive job opportunity or find yourself focused on paying off your debts faster. Improving your money habits can help you improve your financial security too. Overall, make sure you know your worth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got the eye of the tiger today, putting you ahead of the rest. As long as you believe in your own power, there will be very little that gets in your way. Take advantage of the path that's opening up in front of you. A new look to match your new attitude could work wonders. Step into the spotlight.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you find yourself feeling a need to withdraw today, try and pay attention to that feeling. You're in need of some quiet time with yourself so you can replenish your emotional and spiritual well. At the same time, you're also being called to release the past and to heal your wounds. Take care of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got the kind of clout now that others only wish they had, which means that when it comes to getting something you've been hoping and wishing for off of the ground, you should be able to find the help and resources you need. Don't be afraid to call in some favors. You've earned them.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to make some big money moves when it comes to your career. You'll find that people are more than eager to work with you or reward you for the stellar work you've put in. At the same time, try not to worry too much about what others think of you. What matters is what you think of you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There's this saying that goes something like "scared money don't make money". Basically, it means that if you don't take a risk on something you want, you'll never know the pleasure of having it. Today, you're called to take a risk. You might just be pleasantly surprised at what awaits you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Intimacy and vulnerability may sound like scary concepts to a freedom-loving sign like you but remember Sagittarius, you are not an island. In fact, you're about to learn a valuable lesson or two on the power of a deeply shared bond with another. Financially, it's time for a new direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Teamwork and collaboration is where it's at for you as joining forces with others can help you to become a force to be reckoned with in your own right. A business venture could be offered to you that could pay off down the road. Meanwhile in love, things are beginning to get serious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to turn over a new leaf where your well-being and everyday life are concerned. You might consider setting an earlier bedtime for yourself or finding a fitness regimen that works for you. In terms of your professional life, it's time to set a healthier work-life balance.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What brings you joy, Pisces? If it's been a minute since you truly experienced some, you'll get the green light to dive right in. If you're having trouble figuring out what to dive into, try to see yourself as a kid again and approach the world with kid-like curiosity and fearlessness. You'll find your way.