We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 19, 2018.

The Moon completes its transit through partnership and beauty-oriented Libra today, but not without a few hiccups. The day starts off with a bit of intensity as the Libra Moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn in the very early hours of the morning. Though a few hours later, the Moon meets up with Mercury in Leo, which pushes us to share what we feel so we don't bottle it up. Still, we're not out of the clear yet as the Libra Moon squares off with the Sun in tender Cancer. With the Sun and Moon not seeing eye-to-eye, we could feel unappreciated or unable to get what we need. The best way to deal with this cosmic combination is to speak from the heart and keep the lines of communication open.

By late tonight, the Moon shifts into passionate and seductive Scorpio, keying up our feelings and the need to bond with others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Someone you live with or someone you're close to could rub you the wrong way today. However, before you react, you may need to ask yourself if you're taking the situation too personally. It may be best to walk away for now and go blow off some steam. You can come back to the issue later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel like you're spinning your wheels today with all of the things you have to do. Though before you allow yourself to get overwhelmed, make sure to carve some time out in your day to get calm, centered, and refocused. A conversation with a family member could be helpful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could manifest an opportunity today thanks to your creative gifts. But as flattered as you may be about the offer, know that you have the power to negotiate what you want, if the offer isn't as good as it can be. Don't be afraid to shop around either. You're under no obligation to settle.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel like you're not getting what you need today when it comes to getting attention from others. However, this may be a cue that you need to shower yourself with the attention you're seeking. In other words, try not to put your self-worth into anyone else's hands but your own.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your thoughts may be heavier than usual today, which could have you feeling sluggish and moody. Though you shouldn't run from your feelings, you shouldn't keep them locked up inside either. Talking about and sharing what you feel today could help you to feel better. Connect with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A certain friendship could have you feeling like you're being taken for granted. If that's the case, you may need to pull back for a bit and do your own thing. Don't be afraid to put your needs or interests first, especially when it comes to a lopsided relationship. You don't have time for that.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your confidence may not be where you'd like it to be. And to make matters worse, you might be feeling like you're not getting the praise and attention you deserve — namely when it comes to your accomplishments. Talking to a supportive friend could help you get your head back in the game.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It may feel like a dream versus reality today when it comes to seeing a plan or vision through. While you shouldn't give up on your dream, you may need to be a bit more practical as to how it's going to happen. It's a good time for going back to the drawing board rather than trying to force it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel like you're in a limbo today when it comes to the past versus the future. While you can learn from the past, obsessing over it won't do you any good, especially when dwelling on the past can prevent you from being open to something new. A trip or change of environment can help.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be overly focused on others today. While partnership and collaborations could be helpful make sure that the partnerships you're giving your time and energy to are worth it. If you need some time to yourself before making a decision, take it. Trust your intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be ready to take on a big project today, but if you haven't worked out the details it could become more trouble than what it's worth. Talking to someone close to you or an expert in the matter could provide you with some helpful insight. Pace yourself. You don't need to rush to the finish.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to a romance, someone you're interested in may not be able to give you the depth and intimacy that you crave. Instead of trying to force things to go your way, make sure you're looking at the situation with a discerning eye. There's plenty more options out there to choose from.