We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 2, 2018.

There's a laid back vibe in the air today, thanks to the Moon entering dreamy Pisces this afternoon, which encourages us to go with the flow and not take on anything too intense. Under a Pisces Moon, our time is best spent working on creative projects, enjoying some peace and quiet, and nurturing the deep emotional bonds that we share with others. Since Pisces is also an intuitive sign, we might find that our intuition is heightened at this time too, which could be a good time for meditation and reflection. By the early evening, the Pisces Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which ramps up the creative energy and inspiration. If we need to approach a problem or task with an out-of-the-box way of thinking, this cosmic combination can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you feel like you're moving in slow-motion today, don't feel too bad about it. Today asks that you take some time to yourself and slow down. Even if calling out of work isn't doable, you should still find a way to chill out or at least do something that lifts your spirits. Your finances could get a boost too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Who are the people on Team Taurus, today? When it comes to your friendships, do you need some new energy within your circle? It's time for to go out and establish new connections with folks that are more in alignment with the person you're striving to be. Build your tribe.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, try not to put too much emphasis on what others think of you or trying to appear to be something or someone that you're not. The only thing you need to do today is to be true to yourself. In terms of your career, you might be inspired to take a creative risk today. Do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood to get away today, which could have you ready to book the next flight out of town. Perhaps this is a good time to start planning that cruise you've been thinking about or escaping for a few hours on a day trip. Either way, a new experience or locale will help you feel refreshed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may hard to ignore the passion bubbling up within you today, especially when it comes to your goals and ambitions. Instead of operating from a place of fear or apprehension, you're being pushed to pay closer attention to the things that are calling your name. You've got the guts. Get the glory.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Partnership and teamwork is the focus for you today as you're encouraged to connect with others that can teach you or expose you to something new. At the same time, try to be open to feedback as another pair of eyes might see something in a way that you haven't. Ask for help if needed.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to take a moment and tune into your body. If you feel any aches or pains or low energy, today's a good time to put a little extra love into your self-care routine. Sometimes the simplest act of staying hydrated can help you to feel better. On another note, a financial breakthrough is coming.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your creative energy is through the roof today, which could be just the thing you need to get over a slump. At the same time, you're encouraged to express yourself and to be seen, however that resonates for you. In terms of love and romance, you could meet someone that charges you up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Home and family are the top items on your agenda today. You might find yourself needing to help out a family member or you might find that spending time with family is just what you need to get by. In terms of your living space, this is also a good time for chores and getting things organized.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may have a lot on your mind today, which means it's probably a good idea to be intentional about what you feed it. Try to steer clear of bad news and other people's negative energy as it could put a damper on your mood. Look to local activities in your 'hood for some excitement, fun, and romance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about your money and finances today, and you could find yourself in the mood to spend some cash on a little shopping therapy. Treat yourself if you like, but be wary of buying things on an impulse. Meanwhile, when it comes to your relationship with money, it time to turn things around.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You should be feeling refreshed and renewed today, which is a good sign that your synapses are firing and you're ready to seize the day. And as you approach the world around you, make sure you're doing so from your heart as that is your true guide. Also, speak up and make sure you're heard.