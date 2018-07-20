We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 20, 2018.

The Moon is in seductive and secretive Scorpio today but the day might start out with fireworks, thanks to the Moon squaring off with aggressive Mars in Aquarius. Under this Moon-Mars combination we might be feeling more hypersensitive and argumentative than usual. Though if there's been something that we've been holding on to that needs to come out or if we could use some extra courage right about now, this Moon-Mars combo can help. By the evening, the vibe calms down a bit as the Scorpio Moon teams up with sensible Venus in Virgo, pushing us to step back and take better care of ourselves and others.

By the late night, the Moon and expansive Jupiter team up in Scorpio, which could ramp up the intensity and the feels. The best way to deal with it may be to sweat it out on a dance floor or draw close to those we love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If a friend or someone close to you is demanding more energy or resources from you than you're able to give, try not to feel to guilty about it. Instead of coming to their rescue like you usually do, it may be time for you to pull back and put your self-care first. Focus on handling your own business.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Could it be time to let a business partnership or relationship go? If you're not feeling as fulfilled as you should be, it could be your cue to start looking at other options. Meanwhile, when it comes to love, you don't need anyone else's approval about who you love. Your happiness is what matters.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be tempted to take on the world today but it's probably best that you slow down and think things through. Otherwise, you could get yourself in over your head. If you do feel a burnout coming on, it's OK to pull back and regroup. Staying home tonight under the covers might be the best option.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone you're into may be giving you the sweats but do you want the same thing from this connection? While your intuition is strong, it may not hurt to communicate what you're feeling and check-in with your lover. Even if the convo doesn't go the way you want, know there are other options.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner or someone you work closely with could rub you the wrong way today and have you second guessing yourself. While you usually try to go out of your way to be amenable to others, it may be time to speak up for yourself and what's important to you. It's OK to nurture yourself too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It could be easy for you to overextend yourself today if you're not careful. While it may seem like others can't get anything done without you, the truth is they can. But you have to be able to stand back long enough for that to happen. Instead, try giving yourself some extra attention today.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

An ex-flame or someone you're currently dating could trigger your insecurities today. Instead of giving them power over you, it may be a good idea to pull back and regroup. Take time to yourself and do something that makes you feel good. Then think about what you really want from love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A family member or someone you live with could rile you up today. And if there's something you've been wanting to get off your chest, it could come spilling all out today. Though if things really go left, look to your friends to be a source of support and care for you. You don't have to go it alone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Not everything on your mind may need to be said today, but if it's something heavy that's been weighing on you, it may be time to air it out. Overall, when it comes to your intuition today, you're spot on but take a moment to think things through if necessary. A career win is coming.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel like something you've been hoping or wishing for might not come together, perhaps due to a financial issue or a belief that you don't deserve it. If it's financial, know that the issue is temporary and things will look up soon. If you think you don't deserve it, think again. Take a risk on you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you're too concerned with what others think today, how will you get anything done? If you're seeking attention and praise right now, focus on showering yourself with it first. Do a little something that makes you feel sexy and fearless. Remember how powerful you are. Your star is rising.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Good things are coming your way. But in order to take advantage of them, you're going to have to reach down and find some courage as they may require a risk or stepping out of your comfort zone. If you need a push or a pep talk, your partner or someone close to you can help you out.