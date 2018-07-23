We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 23, 2018.

The Moon is in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, but it doesn't mean that the day won't come without a few hiccups. One reason for this is because the Moon will square off with detailed-oriented Venus in Virgo by mid-day. With the Moon and Venus not seeing eye-to-eye today, it could feel like we're not getting what we want or what we need when it comes to love and relationships. The best way to handle this cosmic energy may be to let things cool off for the time being, especially since we're about four days away from a game-changing Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius. With this eclipse essentially being a turbulent Full Moon, it's safe to say that we'll all be on edge this week. The good news for today is that the Moon will be squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by mid-afternoon, which could help to soothe our frazzled nerves. We just have to make sure we're not looking to make any important decisions underneath this planetary combo.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have a grand idea or plan that you just can't seem to get off the ground today. The flip side is that you could also find yourself in over your head at the moment. Sometimes the best remedy for handling a situation to to sit back and chill. In the stillness, you'll find the answers you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel like you're not getting the intimacy or the full-on attention you want from a lover today, which could have you frustrated. However, instead of obsessing over the situation, it may be best to talk things through with a supportive friend that could soothe your fears.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your partner or someone you live with may ruffle your feathers today. However, it's important that you don't allow them to project their stuff on to you. If you need to take responsibility for something you did, do so, but only take responsibility for that. Be wary of bending over backwards.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to what you do for others today, be wary of allowing guilt or a need to be needed be your source of motivation. You don't always have to be the one to go out of your way. Give yourself permission to escape and get away for a bit if things get overwhelming. You deserve a break too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A romantic relationship could trigger your insecurities today. Before you go out of your way to impress this person, it's OK to pull back a bit and let them come to you. There's a chance that you could discover that you might not want them as badly as you think you do. Wait and see for now.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A home- or family-related matter could drag your good vibes down today. Though remember, you have a choice in how you respond to the matter. Also know that not everything warrants a response. Though if you need to vent, someone close to you could lend you the ear that you need.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

In terms of the information and the conversations that you absorb today, it may be best to intentionally look for the good news and avoid the more negative stuff for the time being. You're feeling extra sensitive today and you want to make sure you're nourishing your mind with good stuff.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling a bit unloved today when it comes to a friendship or a group of people you know. However, don't allow their temporary lapse in attention make you feel a way. Instead, use the time to focus on something that you enjoy doing. Give yourself permission to be a little selfish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be overly concerned with how others see you today, which could trick you into going above and beyond to win over their attention and affections. Instead, it may be best for you to turn inward for now and focus on giving yourself the love you need. Fall back and regroup.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may not be seeing something clearly today and it could be clouding your usually pragmatic judgement. Though sometimes things aren't as clear or as cut and dry as you would like, which means you have to have a little faith and trust your intuition. Things will work out in your favor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to matters of the heart or finances today, you may be feeling like what you want is still so far out of reach. While the answer might not be revealed today, start believing in your ability to have what you want. Not everything has to be a struggle or a denial of your desires.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you're busy taking care of others today, make sure you look out for yourself too. At the same time, when it comes to a professional relationship, you may need to decide whether you're really getting what you need. If not, it may be time to start planning an exit strategy.