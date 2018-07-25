We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 25, 2018.

We may find ourselves feeling a bit antsy this morning, thanks to the planetary energy brewing this week. Not only is there a game-changing eclipse on Friday, but Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo by late tonight bringing us opportunities galore for do-overs and self-reflection. Before then, the Sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus this morning putting us in the mood to do something radically different and stand out from the rest. With the Moon still in no-nonsense Capricorn, we're feeling motivated to make some serious changes in our lives for the better. By later tonight, the Capricorn Moon teams up with Jupiter in Scorpio, ramping up our desire for growth and new opportunities.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're wrapped up in what other people think of you today, remember that you're a trendsetter and you make the rules. Meanwhile, a financial opportunity could come your way. Make sure the money is where you want it to be. When it comes to your bottom line, avoid being impulsive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to challenge what you may have learned growing up and go in your own direction. At the same time, when it comes to your closest relationships, make sure you're keeping company with those that want to see you grow and move forward. Reflect on the past but don't live in it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If there was ever a day for facing fears, today is one of those days. You might even have an a-ha moment around a situation that you've been stressing over. The important thing is that you focus on handling the things that you can control and have faith that your needs will be met.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to fulfilling something you've been hoping or wishing for. If you need a pep talk, look to someone close to you to provide you with some sound words of advice. In the meantime, your romantic life may get a welcome boost.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be starting to feel like you're shaking off an old way of life and that feeling you're getting is spot on. It's time to push yourself to new heights. However, in order to get there, there's some back-end work that still needs to be done. Part of that involves the way you nurture and care for yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be having dreams and thoughts that seem almost prophetic now. This means that when it comes to what you choose to focus on, make sure it's something you actually want to happen. Know that worry is not a form of productivity. Also, your words are an inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to think about your money and your long-term goals. Today might be a good time to go over your budget and start researching ways you can save more money or make it grow for you. Your financial plan could include getting insurance or saving for a new place to live. Stability is the mantra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Is it time to part ways when it comes to a significant relationship (either in business or romance)? While things may look good on paper between you and this person, at the end of the day you're lacking growth and fulfillment from this arrangement. Start focusing on the things you really believe in.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit impulsive today but instead of doing something you might regret later, it would be best to channel that energy into making changes where they're really needed. For example, when it comes to breaking a bad habit. On another note, a financial opportunity could arrive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

There may be some shock and awe today when it comes to your love life. Though as tempting as this emotional roller coaster might be, know that it's less about the other person and more about you being awakened to the parts of you that have been dormant up until now. Connect with yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family member, someone you live with, or someone close to you could seriously get under your skin today. Before you react, know that you have a choice in how you respond. In other words, you don't have to let your buttons be pushed. Career-wise, people behind the scenes have your back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The ideas are coming in fast today, which means it's a good time to ride this wave of inspiration out. At the same time, be mindful of what you choose to take on now as you could easily get overwhelmed. An influential friend or circle of friends could plug you into your next big opportunity.