Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 15

Today’s a big day in the sky, and it begins with an enlightening full moon in Gemini that peaks during the wee hours of the morning. Be present with all the emotions, ideas, and conversations that come to you organically — but don’t read into them so much that you start seeing things that aren’t really there.

The moon rolls into strong yet sensitive Cancer at 2:21 p.m. ET, making your full moon feelings especially potent. The clouds start parting mentally shortly thereafter, as Mercury retrograde finally comes to an end. Enjoy the clarity of mind and forward-moving flow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you feel comfortable and safe, it’s a lot easier to share what’s on your heart. Grab your most supportive people today and let your guard down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) An opportunity to boost your income could arise today, but don’t rush into anything. Talk through your options and do some research before you make a decision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It may be hard to see your own reflection clearly today, but you intuitively know there’s a lot going on in the mirror. Feel your way through to the other side.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s no need to seek outside distractions from the Sunday scaries today. Feelings are coming up to the surface now, so you’ll have plenty to work with on your own.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) By the end of the day, you’ll be ready for a hot bath or some noise-canceling headphones. Recharge your batteries before you dive into the week ahead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s hard not to worry about what other people think, but don’t let uninformed opinions make you question your path. The ones who get it, get it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) What topics make you light up and want to go down a six-hour Wikipedia hole? Bring a little bit more of that into your life today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, December 15, 2024. A little bit of vulnerability can set you free, so don’t keep your shirt buttoned up so tight. Your emotions and desires need room to breathe.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Building meaningful relationships with others requires a lot of self-awareness. Are you willing to look in the mirror and step up to the plate?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s no need to wait until New Year’s Day to break bad habits. Ditch the fluff right now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Bringing your passion projects to life isn’t all fun and games. But if you’re willing to work for what you want today, your visions will begin to take form.