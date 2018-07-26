We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 26, 2018.

Today may feel a bit stop and start with the Moon in hardworking Capricorn and Mercury retrograde officially underway. As such, it's best for us to channel our energy into working on things that may already be on our plates, rather than initiating anything brand new. The day kicks off with a meeting between the Moon and powerful Pluto in Capricorn, giving us the edge and motivation we need to see our goals through. As usual, with any Mercury retrograde we should focus on thinking before we speak, backing up important information, taking extra time to travel, and double-checking details. With Mercury retrograde in Leo for the next three weeks, the focus is also learning how best to speak from our hearts and less from a place of ego.



Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your message for today is to not sell yourself short when it comes to your creative gifts. Even if you think they may not be on par with what others are doing, know that you're not meant to be a carbon copy. At the same time, you're encouraged to continue honing your craft. Do your best.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your way of thinking continues to come up for review, especially where the beliefs and information you inherited from your childhood is concerned. Meanwhile, catching up with family you haven't seen in a while, could uplift your spirits. In terms of your living space, is there a move in the works?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial matter could be weighing heavy on your mind today. The best thing you can do is face the issue head on instead of hoping it will go away on its own. Meanwhile, when it comes to what you say and how you say it, make sure you do what you can to avoid miscommunication. Slow down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If there's a relationship in your life (either professional or romantic) that's making you feel like you're less than what you're worth, it's time to pull back and examine why. Overall, how you can commit to loving you a little more while making room for healthier relationships? It's starts with choice.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might need to back track a bit and focus on crossing your I's and dotting your T's today. Instead of trying to rush head first into the next thing, take some time to make sure you're giving time and energy to the things that currently call for your attention, even if they're uncomfortable.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's said that worry is a form of praying for exactly what you don't want. This might be the advice you need for today when it comes to your romantic life as well as your self-confidence. Know that when you focus on your own happiness and doing what turns you on, the world turns on with you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be pulled inward today as you're pushed to evaluate your friendships. If there's a friendship that's felt lopsided, you may be called to draw some boundaries with this person. On a different note, when it comes to your hopes and wishes, it's time to get out of your own way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your words carry weight today and before you say anything that you may not be able to take back, it might be best to ask yourself if what you have to say needs to be said. You might even ask if it could be said in a different way. Meanwhile, this could be a good time to hone and build your skills.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your cash and what you believe you're worth, it may be time for you to challenge your self-limiting beliefs and outdated views. Perhaps it may be time to ask for a raise, go after a better job, or recognize there's more abundance than there is scarcity. See beyond your borders.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There may be some emotional things that come up for you today that you might not want to address. Though at the same time, you're reminded of how emotionally resilient you are. A conversation with your partner or a lover could be eye-opening for you. Financially, it's time for an audit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

What fears or residual feelings do you need to release around a certain relationship? Today pushes you into the deepest corners of your soul to help you with clearing out things that no longer serve you, especially where your connection to others is concerned. A heart-to-heart may be needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You have hopes and wishes you'd like to see come true, but are you doing the work necessary to ensure they do? This isn't about working harder as much as it is about working smarter. For example, are you spreading yourself too thin? Do you need to take better care of yourself? What can you improve?