We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for July 3, 2018.

The Moon remains in laid-back and intuitive Pisces, which should keep us floating along for most of the day. At the same time, we may find ourselves feeling a bit more tender and emotionally sensitive than usual, as the Moon goes on to meet up with the Sun in Cancer by mid-afternoon, followed by a meeting between the Moon and Jupiter in passionate Scorpio, and a meeting between the Moon and Neptune by late tonight. This is the kind of cosmic combination that could amplify feelings even more. The best way to channel this energy is into anything that requires compassion, understanding, and intuition as water signs like Pisces, Scorpio, and Cancer teach us how to live from the heart. On another note, the dreamy vibe in the air, could also inspire us to create and think big.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your July 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today, but know that all hope isn't lost. This is the perfect time to draw close to those that you love to alleviate the uncomfortable feelings. Yes, you're you're independent but you're not an island. Steeping yourself in things that inspire you can help too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you've got a message to share a heart to heart to have with someone today, this is a great time to do it. Not only are others more open and receptive to what you have to say, but there's a good chance that whatever you do have to say will be said with charm and wit. Conversations are healing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"If you believe it, you can achieve it" is the motto for you today, namely where your goals and ambitions are concerned. If there's a vision that you'd like to see unfold in your professional future, today's the time to start laying the groundwork. You're on to something good. Don't hesitate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You should have the eye of the tiger today as the stars align to help you get ahead. Your focus for the day is to believe in yourself as much as possible and to be open to taking a risk, especially if the thought of it is something that lights you on fire. Fun and adventure can bring romance. Enjoy yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be craving some intimacy and tenderness today. If so, make sure you get some as you have more than enough people in your life that are willing to love up on you right now, bae include or not. At the same time, give yourself space to feel what you feel as it can bring you clarity and healing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

People may come to you today for help or assistance. While it can be rewarding to give back to others, especially those that are less fortunate, take care that you aren't feeding an energy vampire. On the flip side, your friends or someone close to you could come to your rescue today. Accept the help.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You continue to shine bright like a diamond where your career is concerned an all eyes are on you. As a result, you could manifest an opportunity today that promises something special. On a slightly different note, if you aren't happy where you are in your career, you can change that.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When was the last time you had some fun, Scorpio? If it's been awhile, your mission for today is to break away from the monotony of the world and enjoy yourself. What kinds of activities and experiences can you get into? Go for 'em. You might even find a little love along the way too. Choose happiness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If it's hard for you to get going today, don't be too hard on yourself as you need the downtime and a moment to recharge. If staying home all day isn't an option, you should look to cocoon yourself away for a bit, even it's in your office with the door closed. Feeling blue? Hugs can go a long way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your intuition is strong today so try to tap into it while you're looking for the hard tangible facts. Chances are your hunches are spot on. On another note, you have the gift of gab today that can help you to talk your way into (and out of) just about anything you want. Also, a kind word to another will go far.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If you've been thinking about looking for a new job or going after a money making opportunity, you've good some good fortune on your side today. However, don't just think in terms of your basic needs, dare to dream big. You just might find that you get just what you asked for. Focus on what you actually want.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're not your biggest fan then who will be, Pisces? This might be something for you to think about today as you go about your day. If your confidence has taken a hit lately, look to doing something that helps you to reaffirm how talented and powerful you are. Don't live life on the sidelines.