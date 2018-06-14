We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 14, 2018.

With the Moon at home in tender and nurturing Cancer, the focus turns to our emotional needs and the close bonds we share with others. Coming off of yesterday's New Moon in Gemini, the Cancer Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and intuitive Mercury in Cancer early this morning; helping us to implement changes, ideas, and intentions that resonate with us the most. With the Moon opposing no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the mid-afternoon, we're reminded to be careful about who and what we give our emotional energy to. Since this Moon-Saturn combination can dampen the mood, it may be necessary to take things with a grain of salt to avoid drowning in an emotion ocean. By late tonight, Venus in bold and passionate Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could put love and finances on shaky ground. At best, this cosmic combination will show us what's no longer working and what we need to cut loose.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself deep in your feels today. But don't soldier through it alone. Look to your family or close friends that feel like family to help you work through what you feel. Also, a romantic relationship could trigger your insecurities today. In terms of your worth, you set the standard.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to the information and news that you absorb today, you might want to be a bit picky about what you consume, as you don't want negative info setting the tone for your day. Meanwhile, it may be time to break free of a stifling family relationship or influence. Think for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded that being who you are is all you can ever really be, so the world might as well get used to it. If you find yourself trying to cater to what others want, remember you're here to lead, not follow. Financially, it's time to take another look at your budget and keep track of your cash flow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to get something off of your chest today, which is a good thing because you might need to put someone in their place. When it all boils down to it, the friends or social circle you've grown accustomed to may not be doing it for you anymore. Focus on what matters to you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Are you a little too preoccupied with what others think of you today? While you may want to keep up with a certain image, know that being your authentic self may require ruffling some feathers. That's their problem not yours. Take some quiet time to yourself to replenish your energy and spirit.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your friends or your network is a source of support and resources today, so jump on the horn and let them know what you need and how they can best show up for you. On another note, it's time to stop doubting your talent and take a creative risk. Challenge your self-limiting beliefs.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Now that you're focused on your career and things are taking off in a good way, does your social circle reflect the person that you're striving to become? It's time to connect with new people. On a different note, you could receive a financial opportunity by surprise. You've earned it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Now that you're craving something different, you might be faced with the decision of ending a financial or personal partnership, especially if either has grown stagnant. Try not to cry too hard over spilled milk though because it's time for you to go in a fresh direction. Welcome the new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to work on breaking some old habits, especially when it comes to your money. You might find yourself in conversations with your credit card company, your bank, or your partner in an attempt to get things squared away and under control. Better to handle it now than to sleep on it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to compromise or negotiate today when it comes to a situation with your partner or a professional opportunity. Is there a way that you can find a win-win? Don't allow fear to be your motivator. If dating, don't compromise on what your heart wants for something temporary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're called to put your well-being first today, no matter how much you might have on your plate. As such, is it time to set up an appointment with your doctor or eat more leafy green vegetables? On a separate note, it's time to realign with your sense of purpose. Don't let others deter you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things have been feeling hectic or wonky lately, you get a bit of a reprieve today. This means that your homework or your mission for the day is to search out things that make you laugh and activities that inspire fun and romance. Try to slow down enough to take care of you. You deserve it.