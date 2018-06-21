We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 21, 2018.

Around these parts it's the first day of summer, which also means that it's the first day of Cancer season. With the Sun now in Cancer, the spotlight turns to home, family, community, and paying attention to what we feel. With the Moon currently in Libra, there's an added emphasis on our connections and bonds with others. By the mid-afternoon, Venus in passionate Leo opposes Mars in Aquarius, which could set off some sparks when it comes to love and relationships. Though in some cases we may have to watch out for selfish or inconsiderate behavior. Later in the afternoon, things get a bit dicey when the Libra Moon squares off with Mercury in Cancer which could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and complaining. However, if there's something we need to get off of our chests, this Moon-Mercury combo can help. By later tonight, the intensity in the air continues as the Libra Moon squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which means we may need to be careful of stepping on each other's toes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your partner or someone close to you may get under your skin today, which could have you feeling on edge, but before you get roped into an argument, it may be best to take a step back and let the situation breathe for a bit before you try to tackle it head on. Try not to be so reactive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The pace picks up significantly today and it could be easy to lose your cool and get overwhelmed with all of the things on your plate. However, your best bet for getting things done may require leaning on your friends and asking them for the help or support you need. Utilize your community.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to your creative talents, make sure that you're not underselling yourself. There's a market for what you have, so continue to believe in yourself and what you do in order to attract the right opportunities. In terms of your money, responsibility trumps fun right now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Happy Birthday, Cancer! It's time to hit the reset button and bring the spotlight back to you. As part of this new chapter you're embarking on, it's time to work on dropping some of the dead, emotional weight you've been carrying around. Choose a new direction and a new story for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Be mindful of what you give your attention/emotional energy today, as you may find yourself feeling a bit more tender and sensitive than usual. While you can't bury your head in the sand, you should focus on things that uplift you rather than bring you down. Your mental health is important.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might feel like you don't quite fit in with a certain group of folks today, which could trigger some insecurities around your sense of belonging. If you do find yourself feeling more like an outsider than an insider, know that by being authentically you, you'll attract the right people to you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Others may try to put demands on you today, that could bring down your mood or at the very least, annoy you. Though instead of pushing yourself to cave into those demands, perhaps its best to focus on your own well-being for now and let folks take care of themselves. Relax and release.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Are you letting fear or self-doubt get in your way today? If so, try to focus on things that help you to affirm who you are. Tap into your sense of adventure and let your creative energy run loose. Just try not to talk yourself out of doing something that you really want to do. Have faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial matter may be getting in the way of your plans but it could just be that the timing is off for right now. Perhaps you need some extra time to think about whether what you want is what you really want. Attaching yourself to a specific outcome can make you feel desperate. Chill out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There's an old saying that goes something like "take what you need and leave the rest on the shelf". You may need to keep this in mind today, especially when others are offering you feedback and suggestions that might not be helpful. At the same time, you don't always have to be right.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

When it comes to a project or plan that you're working on, you may need to take a step back and ask yourself whether it's worth it. You may have to break things down into smaller steps to get it done. Meanwhile, your time and energy are valuable and you need to make sure you treat it as such.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your romantic and social life may not be going the way that you want it today, but things only get worse when you try and force things to happen. For right now, try to focus on enjoying yourself where you are. Remember that laughter is attractive. If you can do that, you've won half the battle.