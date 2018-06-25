We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 25, 2018.

The Moon enters optimistic and outgoing Sagittarius early this morning, putting us in the mood for visiting new places, learning new things, having new experiences, and having a good time. Though with an abundance-loving and risk-taking sign like Sagittarius, there's always a chance of having too much of a good time, especially with feel-good Venus in Leo squaring off with Jupiter in Scorpio by this afternoon. With Venus and Jupiter together, we can go overboard when it comes to spending money and taking risks, as well as being a little too carefree with our hearts when it comes to romance and relationships. Plus with the Sagittarius Moon teaming up with aggressive Mars in Aquarius by the early evening, we'll have to take care not to push our luck today. Still, this Moon-Mars combination can be a helpful one if we need some courage in starting fresh or going off on our own.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to move full steam ahead with a love affair but you may need to pump the brakes just a little to make sure you're not getting yourself into something you may regret later. Meanwhile, when it comes to making something you've been envisioning come true, look to your friends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could manifest a job offer or a career-related opportunity today, which could help to put you on top. Trust your instincts when it comes to making any business decisions as they're super sharp today. In terms of partnerships (in either biz or love) try not to let nostalgia trip you up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic or professional partnership can help take you to new heights if you're open to it. Partnering with another person can help expose you to new experiences and give you opportunities to learn. Overall, in terms of your connections to others, make sure they add value to your world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling a bit extravagant today, which could lead to spending money on things that you may not need. While there's nothing wrong with treating yourself, know that self-care also means being responsible with your cash. Also, you get the motivation needed to break a bad habit.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love and romance continue to heat up for you. If you're single and looking to date, your chances for meeting someone new increase, but to be in it to win it, you've got to be able to let go of the past (exes included). On a different note, your creative energy is amplified. Put it to good use.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It might be hard to tell between fact and fantasy today. As such, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is" might need to be your motto for the day. The good news is that your creative energy is getting a boost, which can help you cultivate fresh ideas. Also, freshen up your living space.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your network or circle of friends, are you giving too much of yourself when you should be receiving? If the answer is yes, remember that you function best in relationships built on reciprocity. If necessary, don't be afraid to say what's on your heart today. Speak up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the spotlight on you now, especially in terms of your career and reputation, make sure that the decisions and moves you're making are on your own behalf, not because you're trying too hard to impress others. You don't need to compete for recognition. All you need to do is be yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's not enough to have big plans or visions for the future, you have to be able to put in some effort and forethought into actually making them come true. Your mind is sharp now, so buckle down and focus on the work you have to do. For now, only promise what you know you can deliver.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A friendship or an intimate relationship may be asking too much of you right now. As such, you may need to pull back a bit and sort out what you really want, especially if this relationship is stirring up your insecurities. Yes, you re giving but sometimes you need to save a little for yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may need to be mindful of over-idealizing someone today. Instead of seeing them as you want them to be, try to see them as they are. That way you don't force anything that isn't mean to be. Meanwhile, your friends provide you with the support you need to go after a dream of yours.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

There's something big you've been wanting to do, but now's not the time for rushing into anything. Take your time and trust your intuition rather than trying to see instant results. Even if you can't immediately see things are working on your behalf (especially in your career), know they are.