We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 29, 2018.

The Moon is still in hardworking and responsible Capricorn, which means we'll more than likely be focused on the clean-up after yesterday's emotional full moon. Since the Moon will also be Void-of-Course (the period of time when the moon is transitioning between zodiac signs) for much of the day, it's best to work on the things that we've already got on our plate rather than start brand new projects. The biggest news of the day, however, is Mercury's move into bold and creative Leo. With the planet of communication in Leo, our thoughts and ideas get some extra zing. Speaking from the heart is favored now as is speaking with confidence. With Leo associated with the energy of the Sun, we can use Mercury in Leo to speak light into the darkness.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your creative energy is buzzing now, which means you could experience a breakthrough with a project you're working on. On another note, if you haven't been feeling like yourself lately, it's time to tap back into the power of fun, passion, and adventure. Look to the things that get your heart beating.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Much of your focus is pulled towards your home and family life today, which could have you planning or working on a move or an upgrade to your living space. In terms of a family connection, a conversation with someone you love could provide you with the comfort you need now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As if you ever needed an excuse to pick up the phone, your urge to chat and connect with others gets kicked into overdrive now, encouraging you to learn and experience as much as you can. But don't spread yourself too thin just yet. It's still important for you to be picky about the company you keep.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your cash is the big focus for you today as you're called to pay closer attention to the money coming in and out of your bank account. Look to ways that you can better manage or save your dough. If job hunting, it's possible that you could hear some promising news on an application.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

All eyes and ears are on you Leo so whatever you have to say, say it loud and proud. Use your wit and your charm to speak the things that you want into existence, opportunities included. Your words have the power to influence what others think. Just be mindful of the negative self-talk.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's time to dial things back a bit, Virgo. You might even consider taking a "mental health day" off from your job so you can clear your head and give yourself a break. For now, peace of mind is your goal. Meditating or journal writing could help too. In the meantime, pay attention to your intuition.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's all about your friendships and connections now, which basically means it's all about who you know. With your name and reputation on the rise, word about you is beginning to travel. Capitalize on the attention and start meeting and greeting as many people as you can. Opportunity awaits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The spotlight light is on you today and your audience awaits you. If you're looking to bring more attention towards yourself, your brand, or something with your name on it, keep spreading the word as folks are listening. Folks are going to look to you for your expertise. Go and wow them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your craving for adventure just doubled, which means if you've been thinking about traveling some place new, taking a class that broadens your worldview, or trying something you've never done before— you're going to want to do it now. You may need to work on saving up for it though.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might still be feeling a bit tender from yesterday's full moon. Though don't keep those feelings to yourself. Now's a good time to talk to your partner or someone that you trust about how you're feeling, even if it's only to vent. Leaning on others isn't a sign of weakness. It's human.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Partnership continues to be a focus for you as teaming up with others is how you'll get ahead now. Look to partnering with those that may have something to teach you or that can expose you to something different and change your point of view. Someone close to you can help you conquer a fear.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Work, work, work, work, work is the name of the game for you today. Whatever you've been putting off or dragging your feet on, needs your attention now. You don't need to tackle everything at once, but you do need to tackle it. Consider handling your responsibilities as self-care.