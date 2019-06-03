We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 3, 2019.

It's an auspicious day today thanks to this morning's New Moon in Gemini (6:02 a.m. EST). With new moons marking favorable times to implement plans, launch fresh initiatives, and embark on a new path; the New Moon in Gemini pushes us to engage new experiences and activities that spark the imagination, cultivate new connections, and feed our curiosity.

With the Gemini Moon squaring off with dreamy Neptune by the late afternoon, we should get a healthy dose of creative energy and inspiration. Though this Moon-Neptune combination isn't so great for making practical decisions. However, since the Gemini Moon will also go on to oppose growth-oriented Jupiter in Sagittarius, this new moon energy pushes us to step outside of our comfort zone while inviting us to bring along some optimism and a belief in something bigger for added measure.

In other words, we're called to begin this next chapter with an open mind and an open heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Now's your chance to initiate the conversations, ideas, and meetings you need to have in order to get your plans off the ground. Meanwhile, it's time to adopt new ways of thinking and engaging the world around you. In what ways can you inspire others while also being inspired too?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about the cash dollar bills now as you could get the opportunity to up your income or get the kind of job you've only dreamed up. Know that when you understand your worth, it makes it easier for you to communicate that worth to others. Go ahead, shoot for the moon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You get the fresh start that you've been looking for, which can help you plant the seeds and set the intentions you've been itching to do. With this kind of cosmic energy behind you, you can get much off the ground. Just make sure you're looking and feeling your best.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Slow down there, Cancer. You might be getting a little ahead of yourself. Not that there's anything wrong with ambition but you need a moment to regroup. How can you establish a regular spiritual practice or better peace of mind? Take care of you. Too, a dream is coming true.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to get out there and network, Leo. The genuine connections that you foster with others now can not only lead to opportunities but it also help you with feeling more connected to your community. At the same time, if you've been wanting to give back, now's the time to start.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Big things are happening when it comes to your career now and all you have to do is follow the path that both your heart and your curiosity are leading you. Keep your eye on those that inspire you, as they'll be the ones to help you find the courage you need to press forward. Be great.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've got some big plans now and in order for you to achieve this dream you're going to need to see just how many possibilities lay before you. Doing so might require breaking away from outdated beliefs and recognizing how much luck is on your side. Take a risk!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time for you to start demanding more, especially in terms of your finances, when it comes to your creative talents. A contract or commission could come through for you now. Too, where can you stand to release an unhealthy attachment? Something better is coming.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you want to find success it may require branching out and forging relationships with others that can help you get to where you want to go. Luckily, the cosmos is on hand to help you meet the right people at the right time. In matters of the heart, ask and you shall receive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to start anew when it comes to your health and well-being. If it's been a while since you've had a check-up or have got enough rest, now's the time when you're called to do so. In terms of work, how can you find more fulfillment or purpose in what you do? Get creative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're creative energy is flying high now and as such, today marks your opportunity to put that energy into motion. Whatever you decide to cook up could be something that puts you in the spotlight while affirming your right to be here. Meanwhile, romance is on the way.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be seeking to start a new chapter when it comes to your living situation or your relationship between you and someone in your family. Either way, make sure you're getting emotionally fed. On a separate note, know that everything you need is already within you.