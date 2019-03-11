We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 11, 2019.

Today is the day to get things done, thanks to the Moon's position in hardworking and stable Taurus. During the morning, this Taurus Moon syncs up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and determined Mars in Taurus, which should give us the motivation we need to make a dream or a vision into something tangible. However, slow and steady wins the race when it comes to the way we approach the day, especially as the Moon teams up with dedicated Saturn in Capricorn by the mid-afternoon. In other words, we're called to be more concerned with the quality of our work rather than the quantity.

The momentum continues by later this evening as the Pisces Sun teams up with the Taurus Moon along with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, giving us the confidence needed to move forward and accomplish our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could unlock a job offer or financial opportunity today, but it will require you to trust your instincts, as they're spot on now. On a different note, you might be in the mood to splurge a little cash on something you want. Just be mindful of burning a hole in your pocket.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're feeling unstoppable today, that's because you are. And when it comes to executing something you've been planning, there's a good chance that things can go your way now. As long as you remain confident and optimistic in getting the job done, you're golden.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's OK if you're not feeling as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed today as you usually are. Rather than rushing forward into the day, it's best if you work quietly behind the scenes or take some time to plot out your next move. Of course, making sure you get some rest helps too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Something you've been hoping or wishing for could come true, especially when you enlist the help of others to help you do it. Look to ways that you can engage your community or network today, as you could connect with people that could open a few doors for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're star is on the rise when it comes to your career and a little confidence goes a long way. If you want to hit your target today, prioritize your time and focus on your craft. If looking for a new job, some extra effort may be required but you can meet your goal.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling inspired today and now's the time to capitalize on that inspiration. If you've been wondering whether you should follow through on an idea, you should. There's a good chance you'll have success with it. Meanwhile, in love, a new door is opening for you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're feeling the urge to purge today, go with the feeling, as you could benefit from releasing things you no longer need on an emotional and physical level. Your well-being is paramount now, so now that anything done today should be with that in mind. Let the junk go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're reminded to be intentional with the time and energy that you give to others today. Look towards spending time with the people that fuel and energize you, rather than those that drain you. Someone close to you could offer you some valuable insight. In love, the picture gets brighter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in busy bee mode today and there's lots for you to tackle so make sure that you're not taking on unnecessary work. If you need to delegate a task, do so, as you work best when you're focused on a few things rather than being pulled in many directions. Take your time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got passion and creative energy coursing through your veins today which should remind you of how talented and powerful you are. Look to this day as the perfect time to get into something fun or something that stokes the fires within you. Romance could also be sweet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might need to get something off your chest when it comes to a home or family related matter and as such it's best to honor what you feel rather than trying to avoid it. If boundaries are called for, then you'll be pushed to exercise them now. Also, remember how resilient you are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling more outspoken or opinionated than usual and this is a good thing. By using your voice, you can create the kind of changes you want to see in your life and in the world around you. As such, don't shy away from the spotlight. Take up space.