We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 13, 2018.

It might be an annoying and cranky start to the day for most of us thanks to spirited Venus in Aries squaring off with Saturn in Capricorn. As a result, we may not exactly be in a loving or feel-good mood. In matters of relationships and finances, this Venus-Saturn square asks that we give some extra thought to what we put our time and energy into. If we find a relationship or a financial situation lacking, the mid-day meeting between the Moon in innovative Aquarius and Venus in confident Aries, can help us to break free of anything holding us back while finding the courage and the motivation to move forward. If that's not enough of a push, later this afternoon, the Sun in dreamy Pisces meets up with lucky Jupiter in Scorpio, encouraging us to dream big and follow our hearts. Actions set into motion around this time could get an extra dose of positive vibes or opportunity. About an hour later, the Aquarius Moon teams up with Mercury in Aries, which encourages us to speak our minds and forge connections with others that push us to think differently.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't beat yourself up, Aries. You are more than good enough. And if you have trouble believing this today, surround yourself with the people that you can count on to cheer you on. Meanwhile, you could experience a moment of being in the right place at the right time. Keep the faith.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Something could burst your bubble in a way that leaves you feeling a bit hopeless but know that for every closed door there's several that remain open. Your task today is to find those doors. Though you shouldn't have too much trouble, as there are people looking out for you. Take heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling dejected about a financial matter, especially if your cash flow situation is interfering with a goal or plan that you've been trying to see fulfilled. Though some relief could be on the way, namely if you've been looking for work or a better paying job. Put yourself out there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling like a relationship, whether professional or romantic, has run its course. Might be worth going deeper to investigate. Though it will be hard to deny the truth as it will be staring you in the face. Meanwhile, something or someone is waiting for you to take a risk.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have big plans but the devil is in the details today. Try not to bite off more than you can chew, as it will be all too easy to get overwhelmed and discouraged. Enlisting the help of your partner or someone close may be a better way to go. A home or family matter could turn into a blessing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be hard for you not to feel down on love today but know these feelings are helping you to break old patterns in your love life. Channel your energy into taking care of your needs, even if it's just making sure you stay hydrated. The right convo with someone today could open doors.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may need to make some adjustments when it comes to a close relationship or with someone you share space with, and by adjustments, I mean setting some boundaries. The discussion may not be as hard as you think. In terms of your cash, a bonus or new gig could be offered to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A co-worker could get under your skin today or something you've been working on could hit a snag. As annoying as this all seems, it could just be a cue for you to take a step back and regroup. Maybe there's a different course of action you should be taking. Maybe there's nothing to be done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship may not be panning out the way you had hoped, most likely because the person you've got your sights on isn't as deep as you think. On another note, someone could be trying to take advantage of your creative talent. Don't settle. Something much better is on the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

As you're going through your day today, try keeping reminders on hand that affirm how special you are. You may need a little extra reassurance. Try to minimize how much upsetting or depressing news you take in today and spend time in the company of those that love you. It will be OK.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be hard for you to put on a happy face today, as something you've been fretting over may be weighing you down. Try to find some perspective and remember that sometimes objects in your "mirror" may be appear larger than what's really there. A career win is on the horizon.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Financially, things may seem tight for now, but it's only temporary. Your goal for the time being is to make sure you're investing in things that are worthwhile and avoiding the trap of measuring your worth by what you have. Meanwhile, keep the faith. Your prayers are about to be answered.