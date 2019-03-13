We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 13, 2019.

Today could be one of those days where everything feels all over the place if we're not mindful of how we choose to spend our time and energy. With the Moon in busy Gemini, chances are we'll be pretty busy too. Though with the Moon squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and the Sun in Pisces squaring off with over the top Jupiter by the evening, we could easily end up spinning our wheels in a cloud of confusion if we're not careful about what we take on or what we promise we can deliver, especially as Mercury retrograde continues.

Luckily, the day starts off strong with the Pisces Sun teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can help us to zero in on what needs to be done while finding the inner strength to do it. By the early afternoon, the Gemini Moon syncs up with Venus in friendly Aquarius, which can be a good time for connecting with or working alongside others. Under this cosmic combination, a little teamwork could help us go a long way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're ready to go hard in the paint today when it comes to achieving a goal. And while you're on the right track, take care that you're not biting off more than you can chew. If the way forward feels a bit fuzzy, talking to your peers or friends could bring you valuable insight.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to something you're planning, staying flexible and being open to making changes will get you where you want to go. There's a chance that you could manifest a career-related opportunity or hit an important milestone today, but try not to hold too fast to just one outcome.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have good intentions today when it comes to building your empire, but take care that you're not over-promising on things that you may not be able to deliver. For now, honesty and integrity are your best policy. This also goes for matters of the heart. Don't just hope for the best.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your energy may still be low now, which means you'll need to avoid overextending yourself. For now, you can alleviate some of the pressure that may be on you by knowing perfectionism is more trouble than its worth. Your partner or someone you know could be a lifesaver today.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A potential love interest could catch your attention today. Though as fun and flirty the connection might be, you might have to use more than just your heart to determine whether this person deserves a place in your life. In terms of your creativity, some discipline may be needed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your in the mood to be of help to others today, but be mindful of putting too much of your worth on how much you do for others as you could end up feeling taken advantage of later. As such, set some limits for yourself and dedicate some time to things that stoke your passion.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You've been clocking in the hours as of late and as a result, you're on your way to the top. Still, you could find yourself easily overwhelmed today if you don't pace yourself. Although it may be difficult to put off your responsibilities, do carve out time for your joy and well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your finances are in the spotlight today and you could find yourself with the urge to buy a big ticket item. Take care that you're not giving in to instant gratification or spending more cash than you can afford right now. Focusing on your long term wealth and stability is better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel pulled between what you do and how you feel today which could cause you and others some unnecessary confusion. The best way to avoid the confusion is to keep the lines of communication open. Also, be clear on what's most important to you right now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be worried about something that's out of your reach but know that trying to control something that's not within your control could end up making matters worse. For now, take care of what you can and trust that what's happening behind the scenes needs to happen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)b

While you strive to be relatable to others, you can sometimes lose yourself in trying to keep folks happy. Today, you're reminded that when you stay true to yourself and who you are, you attract all the right people to you. This is true of relationships across the board.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feeling the pressure to perform today which could have you unfairly comparing yourself to others. As such, take some time to draw inward and nourish yourself emotionally. Know that what you need is at your fingertips. If needed, look to your friends/community for support.