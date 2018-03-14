We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 14, 2018.

The Moon is still in unconventional and community-oriented Aquarius, putting us in the mood for something different from the usual as well as the company of others. By the late afternoon, the Moon squares off with freedom-loving Jupiter in Scorpio, which could have us ready to go extra hard when it comes to something we strongly believe in or pursuing a big idea. Though it may be hard not to go overboard today, with the Moon also teaming up with freedom-loving and rebellious Uranus in Aries by later tonight. The best way to channel today's cosmic energy is to direct it towards a community-based project or anything that requires teamwork as well as a fresh approach or perspective.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

An exchange with a friend or someone you know could have you feeling a bit alienated or wondering if your connection to this person is worth the trouble. It may be time to pull back from them a bit and focus on your own thing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may find yourself craving praise or attention today from a VIP or a little too worried about what strangers think of you. Instead of channeling your energy into worrying about something you may not be able to control, surround yourself with the people that make you feel good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have the urge to do something big or to start a new project, but there's a strong chance that you could end up taking on more than you can handle. Take a step back and fine tune your plan. Make sure you're putting your time into something you really want to do. Don't spread yourself thin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be hard for you to deny a romantic attraction to someone, but before you go head over heels, does this connection feel a bit like déjà vu? In other words, you've been here before and it doesn't look like you need to go there again, especially when there's something better for you out there.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be on the same page today with your partner or a family member, which could bring up some things for you that you may not want to deal with for now. However, if you're going to get past this, it may be necessary to address what you're feeling head on so you can move on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a ton on your plate yet it may seem like you have room for more but you could easily overwhelm yourself if you're not careful. On a similar note, if a project seems to be taking on a life of it's own, perhaps it's time to bring in some assistance. It's time for you to take a different approach.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to blow it all on an impulse buy or a big-ticket item. Though as tempting as it might seem, it may be best to hold off for now and focus on your priorities. Meanwhile if you need to have a little fun, your partner or a close friend will be more than happy to oblige.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A home-related matter could be weighing you down today or you could be worrying too much about making a parent or family member happy. Instead, you should be focused on making you happy right now. This may mean releasing yourself of whatever stress or guilt you may be feeling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling off your game today or it may be hard to focus. If this is the case, it's time for you to tune out the outside noise and delve inward. Find your calm, even if it means taking some time to yourself and secluding yourself away. You might just come up with some really good ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can usually trust your own wise counsel, but it may help for you to get some feedback or advice from a friend today as you may be set on an outcome or decision that might not be as realistic as you think it is. Meanwhile, a financial matter could surprise you for the better.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your clout and reputation continues to grow by the day but be mindful that you're not so invested in what others think that you lose what makes you who you are. In other words, stay true to yourself. That's your winning formula. People will either get with the program or not, either is OK.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling a bit disappointed or second-guessing yourself today, as it seems like something you believed would be a sure shot might not pan out the way you want. Try not to waste too much time sitting in your feelings. This is not a reflection of the powerhouse you really are.