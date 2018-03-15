We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 15, 2018.

The Moon leaves energetic Aquarius for laid back and chill Pisces early this morning, putting us in the mood to dream, fall in love, and create. When the Moon takes up residence in this watery zodiac sign, we may find ourselves feeling more sensitive to noise and outside stimuli, which means this is always a good time to pull back and unplug. For those of us that might be feeling the blues as a result of the strong emotional undercurrents, today is also a good day to spend time in the company of those we love most as their presence could be uplifting. Later tonight, the Pisces Moon teams up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn to help us find the resilience and clarity we need to make a dream a reality.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a hard time getting going this morning. That's because you need a timeout more than anything else right now. If playing hooky from work isn't in the stars for you today, don't feel bad if you need to take things at a slower place. Meanwhile, your dreams could hold important clues.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about Team Taurus today as you might find yourself on the receiving end of some love and affection from your friends. On the flip side, someone in your circle may need you to check in on them. Make some time to reach out. Overall, your words can make a powerful impact today. Use them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your focus turns to your career today as you may be feeling a bit needy for praise or affirmation from others. Even if that praise doesn't show up today, make it your mission to do something self-affirming today, even if it's a quick reminder. Career-wise, a promising opportunity could come up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for some lighthearted fun. What kinds of adventures can you get yourself into? Even if you can't hop the next plane out of town, look to ways you can shake things up and do something that reminds you of the beauty and goodness that this world has to offer. Take your bae with you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself craving some intimacy today. If you've got a bae, let them know you're in the mood for some one-on-one time. If single, you can use today as an opportunity to focus on what you want in a partner so you can attract them to you faster. A financial matter could work out well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about partnership today, as your bae or someone close to you could come calling on your assistance. Though that door goes both ways (or at least it should). Don't feel shy about asking for help or support if you need it. If you're single, you could hit it off with someone new. See what's up.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The spotlight is on your routines and habits today, as you're encouraged to protect your energy as best you can. Steer clear of negative co-workers and try to eat things that boost your energy rather than drain it. Organizing your desk or home space could be the therapy you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood for some romance and fun today. The question is what are you going to do about it? Start making some evening plans now. On an unrelated topic, you're creative energy gets a boost too. You could manifest a paid opportunity or generate some serious buzz for your work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be spending all your time behind the scenes today, especially if you're working on something from home. Just know that whatever you're putting your time and energy into could be something that ends up paying back some big dividends. A home-related matter could also be resolved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When you speak today, speak from the heart as you never know who might be listening, the words you have to share could not only help to open a door or two for you but someone may need to hear what you have to say. On a different note, you could make big progress with a creative venture.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find your insecurities being triggered today, don't fall for the story that your fears may be trying to sell you. Change the story. While you're at it, remember that you're not the sum total of what you have and what you don't have. A blessing come come in disguise. Be open to receive.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you today as you might find yourself feeling more confident than you have in the last couple of days. If you need a little help getting there, treat yourself to something nice. This may also mean releasing something that's been weighing on your chest. Friends are a resource.