We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 18, 2019.

The Moon finishes out her transit through warm and fun-loving Leo today — however, the day could get off to a bumpy start thanks to the Leo Moon opposing Venus in friendly Aquarius, and squaring off with stubborn Mars in Taurus early this morning. This Moon-Mars combination could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and frustrations if we let our egos get in the way. Luckily, the Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius later in the morning which should lift the mood and spirits along with it.

By later tonight the Moon enters practical and health conscious Virgo, putting the focus on our well-being, an attention to the details, and being of service to others. With the Virgo Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the end of the night, we should be ready to make changes to our habits and routines as a means of improving our well-being and the way that we approach our day-to-day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling the urge to spend some big money today but you may need to take a more practical approach to your budget and forgo the instant gratification. Your money may be best spent on something with a long term reward. Overall, it's time for new financial habits.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're used to being the rock for everyone else, but today you may be the one in need of some support. On another note, if you want to move forward, you have to be ready to leave the past behind and write a new narrative for yourself. You're getting closer to being who you were born to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling a bit anxious or stressed today, though talking to your partner or someone close to you could be helpful in relieving the stress you're feeling. On a different note, take some time out to nourish your spiritual and emotional well-being. You could use the time out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It might seem like a plan that you have isn't coming together the way you want to perhaps due to cash or the amount of hands you need, but it may be a good idea to go back to the drawing board for now and iron out the kinks. Reviewing/reworking your plans can make them work.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

While you've got your eyes on the prize lately, take care that you're not spending too much of your time comparing yourself to others and their success. You are exactly where you need to be. Celebrate how far you've come. Step up and continue being the trendsetter you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

There might be much that you want to do today, but your energy is probably best spent by not spending energy; at least too much. Look to ways that you can nourish yourself from the inside out, as it could do much to lift your spirits. Too, keep the faith that all is working in your favor.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might need to draw some boundaries with a friend today, on or offline, as someone could be playing diva. Though the situation need not get too heated since the lines of communication are open. At the same time, allow other people to handle their own stuff for a change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may not be on the same page with your boss or someone you work closely with, which could mess with your confidence a bit. If this is a situation that has happened one too many times, perhaps it's time to go where you are truly valued. Networking could bring positive results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got lots on your plate today, which is not necessarily a bad thing. You may just need to be mindful of overextending yourself or get discouraged too easily. There are some big things happening for you. Just take care of the back end stuff so things run more smoothly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A financial related matter could get in the way of your fun today but the issue is only temporary. You could receive some last minute funds or a resolution to matter in the nick of time. In terms of a romantic situation, it may be time to let something (or someone go). Better is coming.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You and your partner or someone in your family may have a disagreement today, which could throw you off. It may be best to let the situation breathe for a bit and come back to it later. If things have become a bit stale between you and your partner, it's time to shake things up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like you're running in circles today, but you can stay ahead of the curve by prioritizing your time and focusing only on the things you can control. Teaming up with your partner or someone whose skills compliments yours could also help you succeed.