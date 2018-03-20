We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 20, 2018.

It's the first day of spring, which means it's the first day of Aries season. With Mars, the planetary ruler of Aries, hanging out in hardworking Capricorn and the Moon is still in practical Taurus, it's all about the productivity today. This will be especially true as the Taurus Moon meets up with serious Saturn in Capricorn by mid-day, helping us to buckle down and get to work. With planets being in Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn, we're called to find the determination and the motivation we need to tackle our toughest projects. Since Mercury retrograde is scheduled to begin on Friday, now might not be the best time to begin anything new but it is a good time to find that second wind for finishing something we started. Late tonight, the Taurus Moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces which could be good for a creative burst. If we've been feeling uninspired, this Moon-Neptune combination could be helpful.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Happy Birthday, Aries! If you feel like you've been barely slogging through up until now, the cosmos sends you a blast of energy today which should have you feeling renewed. With your goals and ambitions continuing to be a focus, it's all about persistence and dedication. A career opp awaits.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With your birthday season soon on the way, your focus turns to the things that you believe that may be holding you back. Don't allow your beliefs to rob you of your freedom. Meanwhile, when it comes to your dreams, you're reminded to keeping working towards them. A breakthrough is coming.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You should receive a reminder today of just how resilient and unstoppable you are. Obstacles may try to get in the way but they'll do very little to slow you down. If you're in need of support or even some words of encouragement, your friends can help. Meanwhile, keep networking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your professional life gets a big boost today, as you're reminded to go after your goals and take no prisoners. Networking and connecting with others for professional purposes could give you the advantage you need. Someone influential could step in to help you with getting and idea off the ground.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's all about putting in the work to your passion today, as you may feeling a inspired in a way that you haven't felt in a while. Though it won't be enough to feel inspired, you have to do something with that inspiration. Don't get overwhelmed. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If love hasn't been going your way, you should be feeling more hopeful today as things begin turning around. With your magnetism practically going through the roof, it will be hard for others to resist you. Can you keep your heart open while being discerning about who you choose? Try.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If a financial matter has been weighing on you, a solution could be presented that could help to put your mind at ease. Meanwhile, the focus turns towards partnership as you and your love could be ready to make a big investment. If single, it's time to work through your fears around love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you have an outstanding project on your plate, you should be able to find the energy and focus you need to plow through and bring it to completion. At the same time, you're reminded to be choosy about what you take on so you don't spread yourself thin. A convo with a close friend could be helpful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be ready to have some fun, but you may have to get creative with how you have fun, as you're called to be more financially savvy. Not that you can't enjoy yourself but going out to eat three nights in a row might not be the best bet. On another note, be gentle with yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your streak of confidence continues to remain unbroken as you're reminded to keep doing your thing. If by chance you find yourself forgetting, make sure to do something self-affirming. It's your right to take up space. Overall, all signs point to your emotional nourishment. Get some.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may think that you don't have anyone to turn to but the message for you today continues to say one thing — lean on your community. Even the strong get tired too. On a separate note, know that when you speak today, there's a good chance you'll be heard so make your words count.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your finances continue to improve and opportunities continue coming your way by the people within your circle. Right now it's all about making your contacts and connections count as word of mouth will be helpful in getting you where you want to go. In other words, go out and network.