We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 22, 2018.

The Moon moves into curious and communicative Gemini early this morning, which should have us in a rather chatty and busy mood. However, with Mercury going retrograde today, we're advised to proceed with caution. Having the planet of communication moving backwards in an impatient, blunt, and fast-moving sign like Aries means that we'll need to think before we speak or share information, as well as slowing down long enough to make sure that anything we do involving communication or travel is done right. For travel, specifically, Mercury retrograde is always a good time to leave some extra room to get to our destinations as scheduled. Plus, with the Gemini Moon not exactly seeing eye-to-eye with Mars and Saturn in cautious Capricorn, the need is not for speed but for patience.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might feel like you're moving in slow motion today, which may be hard for your usual fast-paced approach. Though if you want to avoid sticking your foot in your mouth or getting overwhelmed, try to exercise a bit of patience. When traveling around today, give yourself extra time too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be thinking about investing your money into an idea or a plan but you may not have all the details you need to make a clear decision. In fact, when it comes to making an important decisions today, it's best to trust your intuition and not rely on only what you see. More will be revealed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could hear from someone today that you haven't spoken to in a while. Though this blast from the past might not be someone you'll be too happy to connect with again. Know that you don't have to talk if you don't want to, maintaining your boundaries could be the best thing for you to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you're feeling a bit more withdrawn than usual today, it's not necessarily a bad thing. With all eyes on you now, especially around your professional life, it may be best to keep things under wraps. Meanwhile, give business related emails, social media posts, etc. a second look before sending.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may find yourself in the mood to get on the loudspeaker today, but know that not everyone needs to be made privy to your opinions right now. Instead, you may want to re-direct your energy to editing something you're writing, studying, or revisiting an idea. Use your energy wisely.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your attention turns to your long-term goals and your finances today, which may mean that it's time to start thinking about asking for a raise or renegotiating your contract. This could also be a good time to research ways that you can better save or invest your cash. Explore your options.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may feel like taking off at a moment's notice in search of your next adventure, but responsibilities at home may be weighing you down. Try not to be too frustrated about it, because taking care of this now ensures you don't have to come back to it again. An ex may want to reconnect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be thinking about your money today, specifically your debts. If you're feeling stressed about it, try to stand back and get perspective. A solution can be found. Start doing your research. Around the office, plan to double check/re-confirm info with others to keep things running smooth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love and partnership are on your brain today and it's possible that you could hear from an ex. It's also possible that you may be tempted to reach out to one. In either case, you might to better to reconsider, especially if you're looking for something better. Also, revisit a passion project.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might attempt to push yourself hard today, but that might not be the best move, specifically if you've been short on sleep or not feeling your best. Take time out for some self-care today, even if it's just making sure you eat lunch. A home- or family-related matter may need your attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

What sets your brain on fire (in a good way)? If you've let a creative project or idea fall by the wayside, this is a good time to pick it back up. On another note, be mindful of what you say on and offline as it could be easily misunderstood. Also, it may be best to get clarification than to assume.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Friends may want your time today but you'll do better by focusing on your own stuff, especially if you've got things to do around your house or with your family. Similarly, you may feel like you no longer identify with a group you once belonged to; reevaluating your values is a good thing to do.