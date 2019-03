We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 22, 2019.

It might be a bumpy start to the day as the relationship-oriented Libra Moon squares off no-nonsense Saturn and powerful Pluto in Capricorn at the start of the day, which could make dealing with others a bit more prickly than usual. The good news is that by the late morning the Libra Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which should change the vibe for the better. And by the mid-afternoon, when the Moon meets up with Venus in friendly Aquarius, we should be in especially good spirits, helping us to smooth out any rough patches that we might have with others.

By the late afternoon, the vibe shifts yet again as the Sun in headstrong Aries syncs up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could have us feeling unsure about ourselves. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to focus on where we may need to work on building our confidence. By late tonight, the Moon shifts into seductive and passionate Scorpio, turning up the intensity in the air. With the Moon in Scorpio we'll find ourselves in the mood for intimacy, secrets, and all or nothing experiences. When the Scorpio Moon opposes unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the end of the night, we'll be called to do something that emotionally renews us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may not be feeling as confident today as you normally do. Though try to be as gentle with yourself as you possibly can. If possible, try to surround yourself with the people that love you as their energy can be uplifting. Too, now's the time to draw inward and tap back in to your power.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't have to do it all, Taurus. This is the message for you to keep in mind today. While you might have lots on your plate, it's OK for you to take a break and save something for another day. Taking time to rest doesn't make you lazy. It just makes you someone that knows how to prioritize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel like the odd duck out today, but know that you weren't made to fit in. You were born to be you; the most authentic version of yourself. As such, look to ways that you can stand out and shine today. When you shine, know that the right people for you will always find you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you find yourself looking for approval from others today when it comes to your career and accomplishments, try to switch that energy around by celebrating yourself. You've come a long way, and if there was anyone out there that should acknowledge that, it should be you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be obsessing over something today or putting too much pressure on yourself to do something perfectly, which could be zapping your confidence. While getting the job done correctly is a priority, trust that you know what you know. You're more than capable. Give yourself credit.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your talents and what you bring to the table, know that you have a lot to offer. This is something for you to especially keep in mind where it pertains to your money. Don't settle for less than what you're worth. In matters of the heart, self-love is the best love right now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Be mindful of over extending yourself to others today, as you could end up feeling a bit taken for granted. Instead, look to ways that you can do some extra things for yourself today, especially when it comes to having fun. Let others work out things on their own for right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There may be something that you may be fixated on today that might be out of your control. And while you're someone that likes to be in control, you may be causing yourself some unnecessary stress right now by holding on too tightly to the reins. Prioritize what's really important.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be dealing with a bad case of FOMO today, but know that where you are right now is exactly where you need to be. If things aren't as exciting or as popping as you'd like them to be at the moment, it's OK. You're due for a timeout anyway. Take some time to yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might need to do something professionally that makes you feel a bit exposed today, but know that the vulnerability that you're experiencing is a good thing, as it makes others connect to you more authentically. When you bring your true self to the table, you can't lose.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your goal for today is to try to think as optimistically as you can instead of focusing solely on the challenge or problem that's before you. Not that you have to engage in wishful thinking, but what's the best possible scenario for the situation at hand? You have more options than you think.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A friend could be demanding a little too much of you today and as such, you may need to be honest with them about what you can or cannot do, especially if you're not up to the task. Try to avoid putting your worth on how much you do for others. It's OK to set down some limits.