Even with Mercury retrograde underway, it's still a busy and high energy day, thanks to the Moon in chatty Gemini and multiple planets in go-getter Aries. The day kicks off with a conversation between the Gemini Moon and Mercury in Aries, which could have us eager to discuss what's on our mind. It's probably best that we think before we speak, text, email, or make any posts to social media so we don't regret or have to go back on what was said later.

By the mid-afternoon, the Gemini Moon meets up with Venus in Aries, which could be good for relationships and money-related matters that call for a confident and communicative approach. In other words, follow-up. If there's someone that we haven't seen in a while and we'd like to catch up with them this Moon-Venus combo could inspire us to reach out.

By the evening things may get a bit intense as Venus squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could make for some very sexy times. Though we'll have to watch for the temptation to be drawn to something or someone that we shouldn't. Mercury retrograde advises us to not be so hasty. Speaking of hasty, the Gemini Moon teams up with Uranus in Aries which could give us a serious case of ants in our pants. Best to call up some friends and leave it all on the dance floor.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have a lot on your mind today, but you may want to think about what you say before you take your usual tell-it-like-it-is approach. Still, there's no denying that your words have power. Use them to speak what you want into existence or to provide solutions. You could have an a-ha moment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Those pieces of you that you don't like or accept? Send a little extra love to those parts today. You could do it with a meditation or a mantra or just by making a conscious choice to love yourself fully. On an unrelated topic, you could manifest a financial opportunity based on work you did in the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your friends are your go-to today, which means if you need help or support, you should give them a buzz. Chances are they'll probably be reaching out to you first. On a similar note, if you need to have a conversation with a friend about something on your heart, do so today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to working towards your goals, you could receive some extra encouragement to let go of the fears that you have around pursuing them. If there's somewhere that you want to be professionally, you have to start believing that you can get there as well as believing in your power.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could receive inspiration today to pick up a goal or a plan that you've put on the back burner. You're being cosmically called to reignite your fire where your ideas and sense of adventure is concerned. Though this is not about having a whim. Time to pursue your passion with determination.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A work contract or payment that you've been waiting on could finally come through today. Meanwhile, if you and your partner have been thinking about your financial future together, this could be a time to sit down and discuss specifics. Single? Continue getting clear about what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Right now it's all about connecting with the people that you love and the folks that inspire you. You're in need of having your cup filled up. Look to ways that you can connect with those people today, even if it's by way of a book or film. Your relationships need to be mutually beneficial.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Someone you work with could say something that could get under your skin, but before you let this person push your buttons, know that you can control how to react. Perhaps it may be as simple as asking for clarification or follow-up on something that was promised. Stay above the fray.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Romance continues to heat up for you, so much so, that it may be hard for others to resist you. This is good news if you're looking for some fun as anyone you meet now may not be a good option for something more substantial. Be wary of the sexy-dangerous types too. Don't get caught up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Though things may feel a bit crazy today, you're advised not to let it get to you too much. One way you can do this is by being picky and choosy about what you take on today. Another way may involve doing some cleaning or organizing so you can feel more in control of your environment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about having some fun today, whether it's at your local dive, with your honey, or with your friends. Meanwhile, you could make some major headway with a creative project or plan that requires an innovative approach. Continue working on it and making adjustments as needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may have home-related matters on your mind today. If you've been thinking about moving, this could be a good time to begin your hunt. On another note, you could find yourself wanting to purchase things related to your home like a new TV. If so, make sure you get a good warranty.