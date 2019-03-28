We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 28, 2019.

The biggest and possibly the best news of the day is that Mercury is no longer retrograde. That means that things can start getting back to normal, especially where communications and travel are concerned. With the Moon still in hardworking and practical Capricorn, we should find ourselves in the mood for some hard work and ready to approach the day before us with pragmatism and efficiency.

And since the Moon will be teaming up with Mercury and Neptune in dreamy Pisces, the Capricorn Moon can help us to develop a realistic plan to make our dreams into something real. With Mercury moving forward now, the Capricorn Moon can show us where we may have been unrealistic or lax in our efforts. Together with Mercury and Neptune, the Capricorn Moon can highlight the best way forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things may have seemed fuzzy or confusing for you over the past few weeks, today could offer you a moment of clarity in terms of your next steps — specifically where your goals and career are concerned. Work on releasing worry and fear. Instead, get yourself a game plan together.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Know that when you honor your truth and dare to live your truth as authentically as possible the right people will show up for you while those attached to the inauthentic version of you will start to fall away. If this is happening for you now, don't fight it. Look for those that align with you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may have had some delays or frustrations where your career or goals are concerned but you should start to notice that things will begin moving forward again. Remember, you have a choice in the direction you're headed in. But you need to acknowledge your own power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you've been spending too much time idealizing a certain someone or a relationship, you could find yourself beginning to see things a bit more clearly now. This is a good thing, as they say: the truth shall set you free. On a different note, a biz partnership can take off now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself in the mood to do a bit of spring cleaning today, you're right on target. This is a great time for letting go of stuff you no longer need. Not only can it help you to free up space for better things but it can also be an emotional release for you too. Let it all go.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If your love life seemed a little off lately, things begin to make sense today. Communication between you and your partner or a new love interest especially improves. If single, you should experience some clarity around what you want. Focus on that instead of what you don't want.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're on your grind today and any plans that you've put on the back burner could get the green light now. At the same time, you should be clearer on who and what you should be dedicating your time to, as you don't need any unnecessary distractions. Take time out to nourish yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should have some sort of clarity or resolution around a love related matter, which could help to put your mind at ease. Meanwhile, when it comes to your creative gifts, you should be able to move forward now with something that you've been working on. Confidence is key.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home and security are at the forefront of your mind today and you could have a moment of clarity around a money related matter in a way that may take some worry or pressure off of you. If you've been working on moving to a new space, you can get good news.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got a message to deliver and people are listening, so make your words count. Also, this is the perfect time for following up on a pending matter or opportunity or moving forward with something you've been planning. If you've been undecided about something, clarity arrives.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If there's been a delay or a hitch where your money is concerned, things could finally clear up for you in the nick of time. Try to have faith that all will work out. At the same time, it may be time for you to release an old way of thinking when it comes to getting things you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If it's been hard for you to express yourself to others, you get the green light now to say what's been on your mind. Don't worry too much about how others will receive it. Your job now is just to speak up and out as your point has good chance of getting across. Speak what you want into being.