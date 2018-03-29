We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 29, 2018.

The Moon continues to move through practical Virgo today, helping to keep us focused and productive. Though the morning may start off a bit somber as the fiery Aries Sun squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. As a result, we may feel hypercritical of ourselves or others or as though we're riding around with our foot on the brakes. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to try not to take things too personal or lose steam. The vibe improves by mid-day as the Virgo Moon opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which gives us an extra push to keep working on our dreams. This Moon-Neptune combination may also inspire us to call on others for assistance or be of service to others, thereby spreading some goodwill. By late tonight, the Virgo Moon meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can give us the motivation we need to break a bad habit or develop a healthier regimen that we can stick with.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your March 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may feel like what you're working or aspiring towards isn't coming together. If so, take a step back and get some perspective. Success isn't often achieved overnight. Keep taking things one day at a time and don't lose sight of your dream. You are more capable than you realize.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling a bit dejected today thanks to the hard reality of a situation versus the outcome you may want. Instead of putting all your energy into this one, singular outcome, maybe it's best to let things run their course. What is meant for you will find you. Have some faith.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel like you can't turn to a friend for help or as though you're all on your own today. Though that couldn't be the farthest thing from the truth. A close family member or a friend that feels like family could come to your rescue. Still, you have to be open and available to receiving the help.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is there a naysayer in your midst that may have you second guessing yourself or something you're planning? Remember, what's meant for you is not up to them. As such, don't allow them to get into your head. Focus on your dreams as they're closer to coming true than you think. Stay positive.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be ready for an adventure but your priorities and responsibilities may be weighing you down. If you can lighten your load by dropping obligations that waste your time and your talent, do so. You don't need to be bogged down with distractions. Work on things worth your time.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may find yourself feeling moodier than usual today, as something that's been weighing on you may be preventing you from being upbeat or having fun. It may be best to talk with your partner or spend some 1:1 time with a close friend today until you feel better. Don't sit in your feels.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner, a roommate, or someone you're related to may get under your skin today, which could have you in a funky mood. Though before you allow yourself to get sucked into some unnecessary drama, it may be best to take some time to yourself and lay low doing something you enjoy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could feel stalled today when it comes to a project, your schedule, or getting things done. However, the delay is only temporary. This could be a good time to make adjustments or fine tune plans as needed. Venting to a friend could help as could asking for support if you need that too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial matter may be putting the kibosh on your plans for fun today. While the situation feels like a kill joy, it could help you to focus on taking care of your responsibilities, especially if you have work that's pending or due. You can always play later. For now, get down to business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be looking for some support or praise from your family today that may not be forthcoming or you could feel bogged down by something that happened in your past. Give yourself some freedom and turn your attention towards things that feed and inspire your spirit. Don't wallow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It may feel like your bubble has been burst today or you might find yourself worrying over something that you can't control. While you should honor your feelings, know that you're more resilient than situation that may be before you. A conversation with someone you trust can be healing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might find yourself faced with a tough financial decision or it could be that something you've been wishing for may not happen due to your finances. If either is the case, don't lose hope. Someone you know may be able to provide you with resources or point you in the right direction.