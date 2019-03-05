We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 5, 2019.

The Moon enters sensitive Pisces in the wee hours of the morning, infusing the day with romance, dreams, and a lot of feels. Under a Pisces Moon we usually find that we need more rest and downtime than usual, especially as we gear up for tomorrow's New Moon in Pisces. With Mercury retrograde also beginning today, and in the sign of Pisces, it could feel like we're moving through a fog at times. That's why to get through the day it's best to move slow, go with the flow, and keep our schedules as light as possible.

Of course, with Pisces being the zodiac sign associated with unconditional love and compassion, this is also a great day to connect with those we love for support or to offer it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It might be hard for you to get up and go today — and that might not be a bad thing. For now, you could use the rest and relaxation. Don't frustrate yourself by fighting the flow. Consider this time preparation for the good things to come. You're going to want to recharge to be ready.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A friend could come calling on you today for your support. Just be mindful of giving too much time and energy to those that drain you and seem to always be in need. On the flip side if you need help, reach out to your friends or your community. What you need is available.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're focused on your professional life and you're moving forward in leaps and bounds. If that's not the case, know that you still have the chance to turn things around. Still, as you go about your day, try not to put too much energy in seeking outside validation for your success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood for an escape and you'd do well to take a day trip or at least start planning one. Even if you can't get away physically, look to ways that you can broaden and expand your mind. On a different note, it's time to start believing in what's possible for you. Stay positive.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be in the mood for some intimacy now and if that's the case, reach out to the one or the ones you love, especially if you find yourself feeling a bit moody. Overall, your intuition is spot on today so make sure that you trust yourself. You feel the way you feel for a reason.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The focus is on partnership and your partner or someone you know could be in need. Help others, extend compassion, but try to resist the urge to mother them right now. Sometimes practicing compassion means allowing a person to do for themselves. Meanwhile, you are not an island.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your focus is on your schedule, health, and routines today. Are there some small changes that you can make now to make sure each of these areas running smoothly? While you're busy helping those around you make sure you do something today where you can help yourself too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be in a romantic mood today. As such, it's possible you can make a love connection. However, whatever you do now, try to pour some of that romantic energy into yourself. Engage your passions, do something you love, cultivate some joy for yourself. That is true love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might not be feeling as social as you usually are and that's OK, because you could use the time to pull back a bit and reflect. If you find yourself feeling moody, it's a good indication that you need some rest and emotional nourishment. Make sure you get some today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You have the gift of gab now, so use it accordingly. Just make sure to employ a little compassion or sensitivity to your message, as people resonate with you most when you speak from the heart. On a different note, be mindful of what you're giving your attention to today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If it's been a while since you've treated yourself to something, this could be a great day to treat yourself to something nice. At the same time, when it comes to your cash, you might find yourself feeling your best working on a budget and planning for the long term. Invest in you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The focus is on you and your emotional needs and your job today is to make sure those needs are being met. If you need to take some time away to yourself, don't feel guilty as what other people want isn't really of your concern today. If you need support, let the folks around you know.