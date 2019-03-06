We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 6, 2019.

Even though the Moon is in dreamy Pisces, the day is still fairly a busy one. That's because we have a New Moon in Pisces (11:04 AM EST) happening today, which will be offering us a reset around themes that have to do with our emotional and spiritual well-being, our dreams, and the connection that we share with each other. Since this new moon is also happening during Mercury retrograde, this isn't the best time for launching anything new but rather for fine tuning what's already on our plates.

With the Pisces Moon teaming up with stable Mars in Taurus and no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn today, we should be able to find the motivation and the pragmatism needed in order to make our dreams real and to make the most of this new moon energy. Since the Sun and Moon will be syncing up with Neptune in Pisces, it's important that we call on the earthy power of Taurus and Capricorn to help us with staying grounded, clear, and on track. However, given the go-with-the-flow vibe of Pisces, we'll have to be careful of being too rigid in our approach forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's possible that your dreams can come true now where it pertains to your professional goals, but before you move full steam ahead, you may need to make a few tweaks. Hint: it's time to use your energy more strategically and make sure you're operating from a full heart/cup.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's very little that you can't achieve right now and if a vision that you've held hasn't been coming together the way you want, you should get the support and encouragement that you need today to make things happen. Know that you may need to take things in a different direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your career and ambitions are spotlighted today. As such, it may be time for you to take stock of where you are and where you'd like to go, so you can refine your plans accordingly. Hold fast to your vision and recognize the power you have to make it come true. Stay flexible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want something big to happen now, then you've got to have faith that it will. As such, consider today to provide you with the opportunity to renew your faith in yourself and something bigger. Look to your partner and your friends for support. Their input could be valuable.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got a shot at meeting some of your financial goals now, but it may require a new approach to how you not only handle money but how you think about it too. Know that you were thrive. A career opportunity could be presented to you. Give it some consideration.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Relationships are highlighted now, especially a significant one. It could be possible that you could be taking an existing relationship (either professional or romantic) to a new and deeper level. If single, you may need to refresh your approach to love and relationships. Be open.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Self-improvement is the mantra for you now, but now's not the time to be too critical of yourself. If you can extend compassion to others, you can extend compassion to yourself. Expect today to show you where you could use some refreshment and extra care around your health and well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your creative gifts are at the forefront today as you could receive the inspiration or the green light to move forward with a project. Though moving forward may involve honing your craft or refining the idea on the table. In love, a fresh start could be on the way. Your heart gets a reset.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time for you to focus more on your emotional nourishment and whether you're getting your recommended daily intake. If not, now's the time to pour some extra love into your bowl and look to the people that you love for support. A family relationship can be healed now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It might be time for you to adopt a new way of seeing things, especially when it comes to seeing what's possible. And no, it's not wishful thinking. It's simply realizing that things aren't as bad as you might think. In other words, a little hope goes a long way, as does creativity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could manifest a new job or financial opportunity. But know that much will depend on how much you believe you're worth. Overall, when it comes to money, it's time to break away from old beliefs that may be holding you back. It's time for a new financial story.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The cosmos blesses you with a birthday gift today and that's the gift of starting over. Part of this reset could involve improving your connection to your body as well as your emotional health. Above all, believe in yourself and what you can do. Let the old version of you go.